Along with weeks of chip-free nails, the gel maintains a glossy finish throughout the wear period. Gel polish is removed by soaking the nails in acetone or using a special gel polish remover. The acetone breaks down the gel, allowing it to be gently scraped off without damaging the natural nails when done correctly.

However, despite the promised longevity, your nail technician will still tell you there will be some TLC required if you want to keep your nails looking salon perfect for longer. These include applying cuticle oil morning and night, avoiding picking at your nails, and wearing gloves when cooking, cleaning, gardening and even fake tanning.

CND Solar Oil helps protect and nourish the nail beds and cuticles.

“When you put your bare hands and nails in hot water and detergent, your gel polish may be more likely to lift or peel, especially if you wash dishes often,” says Angeline Knapp, director of Creative Nails NZ (the distributor of Shellac) and CND education ambassador.

“Hot water can be too hot for your hands, and you might accidentally scrub your nails while cleaning pots, so always wear rubber gloves when doing dishes.”

Gloves also help avoid exposure to chemicals in home cleaning products, which have active ingredients that can affect the integrity of your gel manicure.

“These products have different active ingredients and purposes,” explains Knapp. “If they come into contact with surfaces they aren’t designed for, like gel nails, they can cause deterioration.”

Because glove wearing is crucial, Knapp recommends using this time to apply a hand and nail treatment, which will absorb into the skin as your hands warm up inside the gloves. This is a great time to use a thick, rich formula such as Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $38.

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve creates a "glove-like" protective barrier against moisture loss and is ideal for very dry hands. Photo / Supplied

“Wash your hands and apply a hand scrub, then rinse and dry,” she instructs. “Apply a cuticle oil such as CND Solar Oil around your cuticles and hand cream on both sides of the hands. Don’t rub the cream all the way in; leave some visible and put on your gloves.”

Whether you’re new to gel polish or it’s your go-to manicure method, Knapp stresses the health of your nails is important when it comes to the longevity of your manicure. If your nails are weak, most professional nail brands have a Builder in a Bottle (BIAB), which can be applied underneath your gel to add strength and thickness to natural nails.

This will make them less prone to breaking or chipping and because it’s a self-levelling formula, BIAB can also reduce the need for extensive filing of ridges, making it easier to achieve a smooth and even surface with the gel colour.

Kester Black's Ultimate Nail Rescue Duo contains a Rest & Repair Mask to fix flaking, peeling and splitting nails, and Self Love Oil to soften cuticles and increase the health of nails. Photo / Supplied

At-home nail care products for splitting and peeling such as Kester Black’s Ultimate Nail Rescue Duo, $70, and CND Rescue Rxx, $43.95, are worth investing in if you need to build up the resilience of your natural nails too.

“Treat your nails like jewels, not tools,” says Knapp.

CND Rescue Rxx is a daily keratin treatment that repairs and restores damaged and weakened natural nails. Photo / Supplied

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. Recently, she’s explained how to care for your hands this winter, whether all children need to be using gentle bath products on their skin, and the skincare tradies use.