US election: The internet finds laughter in memes while wait continues

A demonstrator dressed in a prison suit and wearing a mask to resemble President Donald Trump stands outside in Pennsylvania. Photo / AP

As the wait continues days after polls closed in the US presidential election, Americans and the world have found laughter in memes.

While the world waits and election news dries up while waiting for ballets to be counted, the internet has created thousands of memes which have proven to be light relief for many.

It seems the Trump team have been investing in some alternative remedies of the spiritual kind.

Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White led what The Guardian called a "passionate prayer service".

Passionate is one word to describe the sermon, in which White even spoke in tongues.

well sorry @Eminem for that. But that's the first instrumental track i thought about. pic.twitter.com/5uce3N3GSP — Capitaine OSEF (@Soapmoine) November 5, 2020

The internet jumped on this moment, noticing she was speaking in four-by-four beats.

One Twitter user even created an Eminem remix.

The internet also took the opportunity to blame Nevada as the state continues to count ballots.

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

Nevada gonna wake up tomorrow and announce the presidency like “I have two photos in my hand...” pic.twitter.com/HpfDQZQ5Qh — 🦃TurkeyTime Tique🍁 (@nahtiqueee_) November 5, 2020

Many news anchors have also stolen the hearts of those eagerly awaiting the result, notably CNN's magic wall operator John King and MSNBC's Steve Kornacki, who have both only run on a few hours of sleep since polls closed on Wednesday.

The internet is now referring to the pair as "chat throbs".

Ok this is next level! I think I love him lol pic.twitter.com/Wx9umN96OE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

quite literally Steve Kornacki pic.twitter.com/jlmQ2W5pRb — a spoopy prednisone hate account (@vvictorman_uel) November 6, 2020

You cannot tell me that Steve Kornacki did not dress for this look pic.twitter.com/WHRrvJUVC4 — Cat Mama (@_chloepaige) November 6, 2020

They offered something apparently called lunch. pic.twitter.com/9G2Kp4orYZ — John King (@JohnKingCNN) November 6, 2020

john king really out here balancing chemical reactions pic.twitter.com/hUUk71WZiz — cog in a capitalist society (@tvinny53) November 6, 2020

John King and Steve Kornacki after they finally leave the studio: pic.twitter.com/jf02GjDc7K — Nick Hornedo (@NickHornedo) November 6, 2020

Despite the laughter online, American comedian and Late Show host Stephen Colbert seemed distraught and close to tears when delivering his monologue last night.

"If you did not know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need." pic.twitter.com/urOeCrbzHr — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 6, 2020

"For weeks, we've been talking about how there'd be a red mirage, and how all those outstanding Biden mail-in ballots might let Joe catch up," Colbert said.

"And that Trump would then probably come out around, I don't know, Thursday, maybe evening news time, and pretend that he won and accuse everybody else of cheating."

During the monologue Colbert was lost for words, bowing his head and close to tears.

"What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much. I didn't expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House - our house, not his - that is devastating.

"This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn't want him to get Covid. Certainly why I wanted him to survive. Because he is the President of the United States. That office means something. And that office should have some shred of decency."

Colbert called Trump a fascist and said Republicans need to choose between him and the American people.