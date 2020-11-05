US election: Greta Thunberg's genius dig at Donald Trump over 'fraud' election

Greta Thunberg has hit out at Trump following his call to stop the voting count. Photo / Getty

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has hit out at Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes, calling the ploy "ridiculous".

In a tweet responding to Trump's "stop the count", Thunberg suggested Trump suffered from anger management issues, giving a suggestion on the best way he could calm down.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

The 17-year-old told Trump to "chill", suggesting he go watch a movie instead of ranting on social media.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

Her comment is a jibe at Trump after he mocked her on social media after she was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year in 2019.

At the time, he tweeted she should "work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend".

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

It's not the first time Thunberg has weighed in on the election debate.

The Swede made a rare comment four weeks ago, saying she never engages in party politics but "the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that".

In her tweet, she encouraged Americans to vote for Biden.

"From a climate perspective it's very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean you know, damn! Just get organised and get everyone to vote Biden."

I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that.

From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!

Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

While Thunberg has endorsed Biden, she has recently scoffed at both candidates' environmental plans and efforts to help solve the climate crisis.

In an interview with the New York Times, Thunberg was scathing in her assessment of the US election and the environmental policies on offer from Biden and Trump.

She said: "Maybe if Trump wins that will be the spark that makes people angry enough to start protesting and really demanding things for the climate crisis.

"I think we can safely say that if Trump wins it would threaten many things.

"But I'm not saying that Joe Biden is good or his policies are close to being enough. They are not."