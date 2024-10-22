Kiwis who use the Uber Eats platform will be able to have food delivered to more locations across the North and South islands.
Uber Eats is set to expand to 12 more towns across Aotearoa in early November.
The new locations in the North Island are Taupō, Masterton, Levin, Whakatāne, Tokoroa, Te Awamutu, Hāwera, and Timaru, Blenheim, Ashburton, Ōamaru and Wānaka in the South Island.
The food delivery platform added that it is growing its availability in existing regions, adding Paraparaumu and Feilding to its coverage near Wellington and Palmerston North.
It currently operates in 17 locations in New Zealand. With the expansion of towns, this number will rise to 29.