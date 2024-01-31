David and Victoria Beckham have teamed up with Uber Eats for a hilarious Super Bowl commercial. Photo / YouTube @UberEats

David and Victoria Beckham have made their Super Bowl debut - and it’s very on-brand.

Late last year the couple went viral after David prompted his wife to be “honest” about her supposed middle class upbringing. Now, they’ve recreated the moment for an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial.

The short clip was posted to the brand’s social media accounts showing the Spice Girl sitting on a white couch with a t-shirt reading “My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce” - a reference to her statement in the documentary in which David made her confess that her “middle class” father drove her to school in the $200,000+ car.

With a green Uber Eats bag on the table, the mother of four says, “So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial...” before the former footballer pops his head around the corner, prompting her to “Be honest, be honest!”, about the size of the advert.

Victoria says: “Okay. It’s a big commercial,” with David telling her to explain what it is during.

“It’s during the big baseball game”, the fashion designer says adding, “Super, big, baseball game.”

Victoria added, “Oh was it the Hockey Bowl?”, with her husband agreeing. They conclude the ad by saying there is a big star in their advert, none other than “Jessica” Aniston, seemingly referring to actress Jennifer Aniston.

Victoria (right) shared a throwback snap with sister Louise on their father's Rolls Royce. Photo / Instagram @victoriabeckham

The commercial finishes with some onscreen text reading: “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

The moment is a reenactment of a clip in Beckham when Victoria claimed her family were “very working, working class” to which David chimed in telling her to be “honest” resulting in her confessing her father drove a Rolls Royce.

The clip quickly went viral with many fans enjoying the banter between the couple. Shortly after, Victoria made fun of herself on social media sharing a photo of her and her sister Louise, sitting on her father’s car - which happened to be one of the most expensive makes in the ‘80s.

She captioned the post ‘kisses’, while tagging her sister and mother Jackie.











