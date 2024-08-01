The eatery made $819.07 sales through Uber Eats over three days between July 26 and July 28, but after deduction of $225.31 in fees, $407.07 in ad spend, GST of $33.83 and a charge of $68 for “savings on items”, the business was paid just $84.11.
“These results are in no way reflective of the experience we see from thousands of merchants on our platform in Aotearoa,” the spokesman said.
“Restaurant partners always make their own commercial decisions on how they price their items for online food delivery, when they use our technology, and the level of support they chose to receive from Uber Eats.”
The spokesman said restaurant partners could decide whether to leverage Uber’s advertising platform to help boost awareness of their brand, as well as the level of investment they allocate to advertising.
“Restaurant managers and owners who proactively opt into advertising have access to a self-service dashboard,” he said.
“This enables them to turn their advertising spend on or off at any time based on the results they are seeing.”
Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said delivery apps could present a valuable opportunity for hospitality businesses, allowing them to reach a wider audience and brand awareness.
However, she said businesses should consider the costs involved.
“Many of our members view the use of these platforms as part of their marketing strategy, recognizing there is some demand for home delivery and so offering this service can be an important addition to their offering,” Bidois said.
“However, it is crucial for businesses to factor the associated charges, such as commission rates, into their overall pricing strategies.”
Bidois said that some of the association’s member restaurants had expressed concerns about the challenges posed by delivery apps including high commission rates, slow payments, price surges and driver errors.
“These factors often make it difficult for businesses to see profits from their delivery operations. Despite this, many still feel that this has become an important part of their business model,” she said.
“For some businesses with their own delivery drivers and online ordering systems, encouraging customers to order directly from the restaurant can be a good option, allowing them to avoid third-party commissions.”