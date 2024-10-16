The key to a great tray bake is layering ingredients that cook at similar rates. You can also stagger when you add ingredients to the tray – for example, roast potatoes first, then add softer veggies like courgette or capsicum later. This method ensures that everything cooks evenly and comes out perfectly tender.

Versatile and time-saving

One of the biggest advantages of tray bakes is their versatility. You can swap in whatever vegetables, proteins or seasonings you have on hand, making them a great way to use up leftovers or spare produce. Plus, they’re easily customisable to different tastes or dietary requirements – whether you’re vegetarian, pescatarian or a meat lover, there’s a tray bake recipe for you.

For those who prefer to prep meals in advance, tray bakes are also perfect for batch cooking. You can assemble everything the night before, pop it in the fridge, and when you’re ready to eat, just toss it in the oven. After dinner, clean-up is a breeze – fewer pots and pans to wash means more time to relax.

Top tray bake tips

Use high heat : Roasting at a higher temperature (around 200C) ensures your ingredients get that delicious caramelisation while cooking through quickly.

: Roasting at a higher temperature (around 200C) ensures your ingredients get that delicious caramelisation while cooking through quickly. Don’t overcrowd the tray : Give your ingredients enough space to roast properly. Overcrowding leads to steaming instead of roasting, which can result in soggy vegetables.

: Give your ingredients enough space to roast properly. Overcrowding leads to steaming instead of roasting, which can result in soggy vegetables. Add fresh herbs at the end : While hearty herbs like rosemary can go in early, more delicate herbs like basil or parsley should be added just before serving to keep their flavours bright.

: While hearty herbs like rosemary can go in early, more delicate herbs like basil or parsley should be added just before serving to keep their flavours bright. Balance your flavours: A squeeze of lemon juice or a sprinkle of vinegar can add freshness and cut through the richness of roasted ingredients.

For a super tasty and filling meal, try this harissa chicken, butternut and tomato bake. The warmth of the harissa spices pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the butternut squash, while tomatoes add a tangy balance.

Or, for a classic family meal, try this roasted sausages and tomatoes tray bake. The sausages are cooked with juicy tomatoes, creating a satisfying one-pan dish with minimal prep.

Finally, for something sweet to finish, try this apricot and blueberry tray bake. The tart blueberries and sweet apricots make for a deliciously moist and fruity dessert.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, from the art (and science) of caramelising onions to choosing the right pasta, and explaining everything you need to know about getting an air fryer.