Travis Kelce was spotted partying in Las Vegas after a quick reunion in Australia with Taylor Swift. Photo / X

Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce arrives in Las Vegas to continue Super Bowl celebrations after a fleeting visit to see Taylor Swift in Australia.

Travis Kelce might belong with Taylor Swift but the two have parted ways yet again.

After a quick two-day trip to Sydney, the NFL star has bid a temporary goodbye to his popstar girlfriend and landed in Las Vegas to continue celebrations after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win earlier this month.

The New York Post has reported the 34-year-old was seen attending a “party brunch” with his teammate Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Saturday local time. Photos from the event show the pair surrounded by multiple women, champagne bottles and an ice-carved replica of the Super Bowl Vince Lombardi trophy.

Kelce - who arrived in Sin City earlier that day via private jet - was seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt as he partied with his teammate in the restaurant with one video from the event showing him dancing to a remix of Swift’s top-charting hit Love Story.

The US news outlet reported the daytime “brunch party” included “decadent dishes, dancing on tables, bottle-popping presentations and sounds by the hottest DJs combined for a hedonistic daytime party”.

It comes after Kelce joined his Grammy-winning girlfriend in Australia for a quick 48-hour visit in which the two were spotted on a sweet date at Sydney Zoo.

After arriving down under on Thursday via a Bombardier Global 6000 private plane, Kelce - whose flight was tracked by more than 9000 people, making it the most tracked flight in the world that morning according to FlightRadar24 - quickly made his way to Swift’s side.

Shortly after, the high-profile pair were spotted on a date at the city zoo for their own “private tour”, with Channel 9 reporting they hand-fed the kangaroos and took selfies with other animals as they strolled around the tourist attraction.

Kelce, who reportedly joined Swift at her rumoured $40,000 a night accommodation at the Crown Sydney in the hotel’s Presidential Villa, was then seen attending her Friday night Eras Tour show at Accor Stadium with none other than Kiwi film-maker Taika Waititi and his wife Rita Ora.

Also in attendance was Katy Perry, Aussie film director Baz Luhrmann and actress Toni Collette.



