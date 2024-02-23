Taylor Swift’s first stop for visiting boyfriend Travis Kelce took some by surprise but the location of their date is pretty cute. Photo / Nine News

Taylor Swift has seemingly found her new favourite go-to spot in Sydney after visiting Sydney Zoo for the second day in a row - and taking her boyfriend with her.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has four shows in Sydney this weekend, with the first kicking off tonight at Accor Stadium. What’s more, the songstress has been joined by her NFL beau Travis Kelce, who arrived via private jet on Thursday morning.

The love birds were quick to tick off a few of Sydney’s iconic sights, with one emerging as a clear favourite for the Karma songstress.

Swift was seen out and about on Wednesday while attempting to go incognito at Sydney Zoo.

The Aussie wildlife must have moved the pop icon, for she returned the next day with Kelce in tow for their own “private tour” and a little date.

Fans, internationally known as Swifties, weighed in on the sweet sighting, saying it was “cute” that Swift had visited the local zoo twice during her Sydney visit.

Man’s traveled nearly 15 hours and their first date was to the zoo. It’s likeeee a whole new level of wholesome and adorbs. I don’t want to hear anybody questioning this relationship ever again. pic.twitter.com/UTVjV98rpQ — ft 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@findingtayvis) February 22, 2024

One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “idk why but taylor being at the zoo twice in two days is the most taylor swift thing ever like she’s so cute [sic].”

Another wrote: “I woke up thinking that maybe we’d get a shot of Taylor and Travis going for dinner and instead we get the cutest zoo date! They are so adorable, I might burst.”

The smitten couple were spotted hand-feeding the kangaroos and taking selfies with other animals as they strolled around looking at the zoo, Channel 9 reports.

Swift, who is said to be staying at a luxury penthouse at Crown Towers, has made a few public appearances while visiting the Aussie city.

The Blank Space singer and her opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, descended on Italian restaurant and self-described “neighbourhood trattoria” Pellegrino 2000 on Tuesday night.

Taylor Swift spotted at Sydney's Pellegrino 2000 Italian restaurant. Photo / TikTok

The restaurant was an immediate hit on opening night last year and has become one of Sydney’s hottest establishments. The acclaimed food is accompanied by an extensive Italian wine list in a cosy European vintage-style setting.

Swift, 34, and Carpenter, 24, were reported to have entered the hip Pellegrino 2000 restaurant about 7pm, much to the surprise of other diners in the restaurant.

The All Too Well megastar reportedly chose to avoid booking out the Italian trattoria-style restaurant, instead sitting down with Carpenter for a casual and intimate dinner while diners sat in disbelief.

Meanwhile, Swifties flying over the ditch to see the superstar perform at Sydney’s Accord stadium this weekend were given a severe weather warning on Thursday in the run-up to the shows.

Concert-goers have been warned of “heavy hail” on Friday night, with showers and storms predicted across the east of the state and severe weather for Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, and Illawarra.