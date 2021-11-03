TikToker shares shock discovery of 50 siblings she never knew about

TikTok user Izzyvn_98 shared the story of how her DNA test revealed a sperm donor and a massive group of siblings. Video / @izzyvn_98

In a TikTok video that has been shared more than 115,000 times, a young woman from New Jersey in the USA has revealed that after embarking on an ancestry test she discovered that she was the daughter of a prolific sperm donor and had as many as 50 siblings, likely more.

TikToker @IzzyVN_98 shared her story last month. She explained that she has two mothers and that her biological father is a sperm donor. Curious about her ancestry she decided to do a DNA test to find out more about her ethnicity.

At first Izzy was surprised to learn that she was not "as Italian" as she had previously thought, then months later, she was contacted by a stranger and things got very interesting.

"I get a message from a random woman asking if I'm related to a specific person or family because I matched with her daughter and I said no," Izzy wrote.

"So then she asks if I was a sperm baby because her daughter was too and now I'm freaking out because she could be my sister because I am a donor baby."

The woman then gave her a link to a private Facebook group for people who all had the same sperm donor dad. She was shocked to find that there were 50 people in the group, which mean she had 50 half-siblings, probably more.

The fact that there could very well be more siblings out there has made some of her newly discovered brothers and sisters a little nervous.

"Now there's paranoia about overpopulation because some of them are afraid there are so many of us and we may end up dating someone who happens to be a sibling," Izzy declared.

Izzy herself was already a triplet, with two brothers, all born via insemination at a fertility clinic in 1998. It appears that all three of them share the same biological father, so Izzy is not the only one in her family suddenly confronted with the shocking news of their large number of half-siblings.

Izzy is reluctant to pursue a relationship with her new half-siblings, saying: Izzy saying, "I feel really uncomfortable. It's a really abnormal thing".