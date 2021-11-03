TikTok Travel: 10 most popular cities revealed

What comes to mind when someone says 'travel inspiration' may not be perfectly correlated to your generation, but it can be a pretty good indication.

If you're over 50, it may be iconic guidebooks like Lonely Planet while those in their late twenties ad early thirties may think of Instagram.

But if TikTok is where your mind goes, chances are you're a Gen Z-er or just very up with the play.

Since its userbase exploded in 2020, the dynamic social media platform has quickly become a top spot to share tips for sleeping on planes, hacks for avoiding carry-on baggage limits, footage of unruly passengers or envy-inducing trip highlights.

As it turns out, some countries, cities and attractions are far more popular on the platform than others.

So, international fashion brand Superdry commissioned a study to analyse the statistics for videos attached to thousands of travel hashtags relating to 193 countries, 292 cities and 1,095 attractions.

10 Most Watched Cities on TikTok

10. Melbourne, Australia

Photo / Annie Spratt, Unsplash

Clocking up 11 million views, this hip city is the top in Australia, beating out Sydney, which was in 17th place.

9. Bogota, Colombia

Photo /Unsplash

This Colombian capital is just one of two South American cities in the top 25 with 12.4 million views. Its art, history and rich nightlife clearly a draw for travellers around the world.

8. Tokyo, Japan

Photo / Jezael Melgoza, Unsplash

From historic temples to dynamic urban scenes, Tokyo raked in just over 13 million views on TikTok, around a view for each of the supercity's population.

7. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Photo / Barbara Zandoval, Unsplash

Coming in hot, this Argentinian city had more than 16 million views on travel TikTok with many featuring its iconic landmarks such as the Obelisco de Buenos Aires, Plaza de Mayo and Recoleta Cemetery.

6. Paris, France

Photo / Alexander Kagan, Unsplash

Looks like people love a bit of romance, and the City of Light was the most-watched European city on TikTok with an impressive 27.2 million views. Something of an outlier considering France didn't make Superdry's list of top 25 countries.

5. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Photo / Markus Winkler, Unsplash

Vietnam has long been beloved by travellers, and things are no different on TikTok, with videos of the city getting 32.6 million views.

4. Jakarta, Indonesia

Photo / Eko Herwantoro Unsplash

At number four is Jakarta, a region famous for its epic mix of cultures, stunning architecture and delicious cuisine. At 37 million views on TikTok, the city makes up almost all of Indonesia's travel-related videos, which total 45.4 million.

3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Photo / David Rodrigo, Unsplash

Even in third place, Dubai's 62.7 million views are only slightly more than half that of the number one city on this list. Nonetheless, the City of Gold firmly claims bronze, as well as being home to four of the world's 25 most-watched attractions on travel TikTok.

2. Seoul, South Korea

Photo / Sava Bobov, Unsplash

The most-watched destination in Asia and second overall, Seoul proves popular with travelling TikTok users, with 106.5 million views on the app. For context, that over double the entire population of South Korea.

1. New York, New York

Photo / Oliver Niblett, Unsplash

Where dreams are made, are we really surprised that this incredible city has captured the hearts (and eyes) of TikTok travellers? Boasting 114 million views according to Superdry, the American city proves there's much to be discovered and loved in it's iconic streets.