Viral TikTok video reveals we have been eating our Maccas soft serves wrong all this time

A popular Australian food-focused TikTok account recently went viral for a deceptively simple McDonald's hack that originally took off in Indonesia.

TikTok foodie influencer @adrianwidjy who shares his favourite food finds and food hacks as a self purported "places in Sydney foodie" walked into his local McDonald's, camera rolling, ready to blow some ice cream-loving minds.

"Back to my fave McDonald's again. This time for an amazing hack," was the copy overlaying Adrian's video.

"This is called smashed soft serve," he continued, "it is trending big time in Indonesia! And for good reason! it's divine!"

The video has almost 140,000 views and more than 1,000 comments and, while some are struggling to see the appeal, others are very much on board and even offered improvement suggestions.

"Imagine this with caramel or hot fudge on top," wrote one TikTok fan.

"OMG wait hold up. That actually looks rly good (sic)," another commented.

"Add some Oreo," was another suggestion that Adrian took on board and tried out in a later video. It seemed to be a resounding success.

Other toppings that Adrian tried after the success of his first 'smashed soft serve' video include bubble tea pearls and McDonald's hot cake syrup.

While soft serve cones in New Zealand come in a slightly different shape than they do in Australia, we are pretty sure this hack would be easy to pull off.

Who knows, with Christmas approaching this could become the go-to dessert for everyone who is asked to bring one on the big day. Add some cherries on top and you are good to go.