Thinking About Tomorrow: Living Sir Rob Fenwick's legacy

Jennie Fenwick with her dogs Lottie and Riley at Te Matuku on Waiheke, with the Coromandel Peninsula in the distance: Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald
By: Joanna Wane

Jennie Fenwick talks about life with – and without – her husband Sir Rob Fenwick, the much-loved environmentalist and entrepreneur who bowed out from his "dance with cancer" in March.

The Fenwicks have never been

