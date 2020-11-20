Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

To market: Pūhoi emerges from lockdown

10 minutes to read

Boutique hen farmers Philippa and Mark Stichbury-Cooper show off their super-jumbo eggs at the Pūhoi Village Market. Photo / Joanna Wane

NZ Herald
By: Joanna Wane

Joanna Wane visits the people's republic of Pūhoi and finds a changing of the guard.

The size of the eggs! The day-tripper from Auckland couldn't stop talking about them. Not just jumbo but super-jumbo double-yolkers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.