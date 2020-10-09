Website of the Year

New Zealand

A tale of two harbours on Te Araroa: Auckland re-emerges from lockdown

16 minutes to read

Ruth Mataio (left) and Elsie Ropati in Māngere Bridge township. Photos / Joanna Wane

Canvas
By: Joanna Wane

Joanna Wane talks politics, pandemics and life in lockdown on Auckland's Te Araroa/Coast to Coast Walkway.

"You won't like what I've got to say."

Fiona Johnson is spooning kiwifruit for her toddler son at a

