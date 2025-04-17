Price: Free.

2) Speed Is Emotional

Speed is Emotional employs several of the mediums Randerson works in to tell a relatable story about living and parenting with ADHD. Photo / Frances Carter

Jo Randerson, ONZM, is a national treasure. Theatre aficionados will be familiar with their work as founder of Wellington/Pōneke-based company Barbarian Productions. Randerson wears many hats: performer, comedian, writer, director, filmmaker, theatre maker, clown, curator and activist. Speed is Emotional employs several of the mediums Randerson works in to tell a completely original while totally relatable story about living and parenting with ADHD. After being diagnosed in their 40s, everything started to make sense for Randerson, who had spent a lifetime feeling like they were too loud, intense, emotional and in too much of a hurry — hence the name of the show. It’s theatre, comedy, and music smashed together into one powerful performance. A collaboration with Auckland’s Silo Theatre, Speed is Emotional features musician Elliot Vaughan, Bekky Boyce (A Slow Burlesque) and Steven Junil Park 박준일 (Scenes from a Yellow Peril) alongside Jo in a not-to-be-missed two-and-a-half-week season at Q Loft Theatre.

When: Now until May 3.

Where: Q Theatre Loft, 305 Queen St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $30 - $65 + booking fees from qtheatre.co.nz.

3) Stardome

Keep your future paleontologists and even your dino-ambivalent children highly entertained at Stardome. Photo / Richard Parsonson, CINEDESIGN Ltd

Stardome Planetarium is always a reliably mind-expanding school holiday experience that doesn’t completely break the bank. This month, they’ve launched two new dinosaur-themed Planetarium shows that’ll keep your future paleontologists and even your dino-ambivalent children highly entertained. T Rex is narrated by Sam Neill and filmed here in Aotearoa to replicate prehistoric habitats, while Dinosaurs of Antarctica looks at the changing habitat of that region and the creatures that roamed the once lush Gondwanaland. Both 40-minute films feature incredibly realistic depictions of dinosaurs, which may be frightening for the very youngest viewers but thrilling for everyone else.

When: On now.

Where: Stardome Planetarium, 670 Manukau Rd, One Tree Hill Domain, Epsom, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $12 + booking fee from stardome.org.nz.

4) By Hand: Weaving and Fibre Craft Today

There’s no better place to see the versatility of natural fibres than the Handweavers & Spinners Guild exhibition. Photo / Corban Estate Arts Centre

As the world continues to turn away from synthetic fibres and their environmental impacts, natural fibres are where it’s at. And there’s no better place to see the versatility of natural fibres and the creativity of those who work with them than the Handweavers & Spinners Guild exhibition, which started last week and runs until June at Corban Estate Arts Centre. Celebrating the Guild’s 70th birthday, By Hand: Weaving and Fibre Craft Today is testament to the artistic and technical skill of makers working with natural fibres and to the way their practices and textiles have evolved. In a world in which things can feel increasingly transient, this exhibition shows the power of things that take time to create and have lasting value.

When: Now until June 7.

Where: Homestead Galleries, Corban Estate Arts Centre, 2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland.

Price: Free.

5) In the Ngahere

This month in the Allpress Studio is a new exhibition by model, business owner and photographer Ngahuia Williams (Ngāpuhi). Photo / Ngahuia Williams

Allpress’s claim to fame may be coffee, but their headquarters in Auckland’s Freeman’s Bay is also the home of a community art gallery that showcases some unique local artists. This month in the Allpress Studio is a new exhibition by model, business owner and photographer Ngahuia Williams (Ngāpuhi). In the Ngahere is a collection of Williams’ photographs that explore her connection with nature. The artist, who spent many years in front of the camera as one of Aotearoa’s most photographed fashion models, has spent a lot of time in the bush over recent years enjoying the spiritual practice of solitude, her camera her sole companion. This is her first photography exhibition. The stunning images are on display until the end of the month and provide the perfect opportunity for a weekday coffee and art date.

When: Monday to Friday until April 30.

Where: Allpress Studio, 8 Drake St, Freeman’s Bay, Auckland.

Price: Free.

6) Howick Historical Village Easter Extravaganza

If you can tear your kiddos away from their Easter loot, take them down to Howick Historical Village.

Anyone looking for some Easter Sunday entertainment for kids on the verge of a chocolate coma should head out to Howick Historical Village, which is hosting its annual Easter Extravaganza. The Village is going to be alive with activities, including crafts, face painting and outdoor games, plus Act One Productions will be performing a live show throughout the day that tells the story of how aspiring bunnies are trained by the Easter Fairy. The Sweet Shop will be open with their old-fashioned lollies and fudge, along with a gelato cart, sausage sizzle, and obligatory Easter chocolate. The onsite Homestead Cafe will be serving up its usual tasty fare as well. If you can tear your kiddos away from their Easter loot, take them down to Howick Historical Village for some good old-fashioned fun.

When: Sunday April 20, 10am - 3pm.

Where: Howick Historical Village, 75 Bells Rd, Lloyd Elsmore Park, Pakuranga.

Price: Tickets $20 adults, $12 children, under 1s are free, from eventfinda.co.nz.

7) SOPHIE Pop-Up

Permanent bracelets are welded together on your wrist or ankle to create an elegant endless loop.

Local business success story SOPHIE is popping up in Westfield Newmarket these school holidays with their forEVER permanent bracelets service. Permanent bracelets are welded together on your wrist or ankle to create an elegant endless loop (no clasps) and have become a popular way to mark special occasions or milestones, often together with friends or family. Of course, it’s not truly permanent — you can cut it off — so less permanent than a piercing or a tattoo but more of a commitment than one half of a BFF necklace. If permanent jewellery isn’t for you, they also do an embossing service so you can personalise their leather goods and design your own stud and earring sets. It’s only in the mall until the end of the school holidays, and you’ll need to book if you want to be guaranteed a spot.

When: Daily until April 27. Book online at foreversophie.as.me.

Where: Westfield Newmarket, Level 2, opposite Stylerunner, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland.

8) Plan ahead: Fly My Pretties

Fly My Pretties is finally returning with a special show to celebrate their seventh album. Photo / Masanori Udagawa, photowellington.com

It’s almost five years since Wellington-based supergroup Fly My Pretties last performed in Auckland, but they’re finally returning with a special show to celebrate their seventh album, Elemental, which will be released on May 16. Musical directors Barnaby Weir and Laughton Kora are New Zealand music royalty, and the band’s big, live collaborative sound always makes for a transcendent experience. While famous for their sound, Elemental sees them stripping things back and “exploring a range of fundamental human, spiritual and natural elements through waiata”, resulting in “songs dripping in soul and blues”. The band will perform two sets: Elemental in its entirety, plus classics from the back catalogue. We’re certain the three Auckland shows will sell out so don’t dilly-dally.

When: May 30, 7.30pm and May 31, 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Where: Q Theatre, 305 Queen St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $98.50 to $128.50 + booking fees from qtheatre.co.nz. Pre-order Elemental on vinyl from flymypretties.com.

9) Plan ahead: Art of Remembrance

There are myriad ways to honour veterans and the annual Art of Remembrance concert is a special one.

Every year, as the horrors of the world wars move further into our rearview, intentional remembrance becomes more and more important for our future safety and wellbeing. There are myriad ways to honour veterans, and the annual Art of Remembrance concert is a special one. On Thursday, Anzac eve, this year’s free musical event at Kāhui St David’s will honour the Royal New Zealand Nursing Corps (RNZNC). The evening will include performances by soprano Felicity Tomkins, Michelle Thorne-McHugh, and the Off Broadway Big Band; a veterans’ parade, ceremonial addresses and taonga pūoro; storytelling from Middlemore Hospital nurse Georgina Greville whose grandmother and great aunt served in Egypt, Lemnos and the Western Front; Anzac biscuits, soup and tea; and viewing of the Service + Sacrifice exhibition. It’s going to be a beautiful evening, shining a light on the less-frequently acknowledged work and sacrifice of military and civilian nurses.

When: April 24, 6pm - 8pm.

Where: Kāhui St David’s, 70 Khyber Pass Road, Grafton, Auckland.

Price: Free entry tickets from Eventfinda.