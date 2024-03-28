Small, solid chocolate eggs can be a choking hazard, paramedic Nikki Jurcutz has warned.

Easter is almost here and so are the hot cross buns, egg hunts and the annual chocolate overload — now, a former paramedic is reminding parents some of those treats could pose a choking risk to young children.

Nikki Jurcutz of Tiny Hearts Education has shared a guide for parents explaining which Easter treats are and aren’t safe for toddlers, reports the Daily Mail.

According to Jurcutz, miniature Easter eggs, marshmallows, eggs containing nuts, and hot cross buns with raisins are all choking hazards, while hollow chocolate bunnies and eggs are safer.

Treats with a sticky consistency can be harder to swallow, can get stuck in the throat and can be difficult to dislodge if a child starts choking, she explained.

Soft hot cross buns can be difficult for kids to chew, while raisins and sultanas can lead to choking.

Jurcutz recommended choosing fruitless hot cross buns, as well as toasting them before giving to children, as this can make them easier to chew.

“Dried fruits such as sultanas are choking hazards because they are quite hard and can be difficult to chew. You can help to reduce the risk by softening the sultanas by soaking in hot water,” she said.

“They are safer to offer when your child has molars and you feel confident in their chewing and swallowing abilities.”

Jurcutz added that marshmallows can block airways and shouldn’t be given to children under 4, but parents still needed to be vigilant with older children.

Miniature Easter eggs, especially solid ones or those containing nuts, can also easily block airways and be difficult for young children to break down.

The raisins in hot cross buns can be a choking risk for young children. Photo / Getty Images

According to Jurcutz, large hollow Easter eggs and bunnies are a safer choice because they can be broken into bite-sized pieces easily.

Commenting on the post, parents agreed it was best to avoid smaller eggs.

“We have already told our older kids who ‘know’ that there will be no solid mini eggs this year, only hollow eggs and bunnies, to keep their 2-year-old brother safe!” one wrote.

“Our 16-month-old hasn’t had any candy yet, and I’ve been thinking about letting her have something for Easter. The hollow chocolate is the only thing I’ve really been considering since everything else seems a little scary to me, and this confirms my instincts!” another cautious parent shared.

“So what you’re essentially saying is as parents, we have to eat our kids’ Easter treats... For their safety, of course,” another joked.