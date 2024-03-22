The ultimate hot cross buns. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

There’s something wonderfully anchoring in the rituals of making yeasty buns and decorating eggs at this time each year.

When our kids were little we would wrap eggs in onion skins and then tie in a piece of jiffy cloth or muslin and boil them to create pretty, marbled patterns on the shells. These days you can find endless instructions online for making all kinds of decorated eggs — speckling eggs with rice, marbling them with nail polish, tie-dyeing them with strands of silk and making china patterns with watercolours. I particularly like the look of the hard-boiled eggs you paint with a paste of baking soda and food colouring thinned with a little water and then drizzle over a little vinegar (do this in muffin pans to contain the mess). The vinegar reacts with the baking soda, bubbling up and creating these wonderful marbled patterns.

Our kids have long flown the nest, and these days I’m more interested in hard-boiled eggs with Asian flavourings. They may not look as pretty, but they sure taste good, and are super-easy to make. Simply boil 10-12 eggs for 8-10 minutes. Make your marinade by heating 4 cups water with 2 whole star anise, 2 tbsp sugar, ¾ cup soy sauce and 1 tbsp rice vinegar. Simmer for about 10 minutes so that the flavours develop. While the mixture simmers, peel your hard-boiled eggs. Drop them into the pot, and take off the heat. Leave the eggs overnight, turning now and then if they aren’t fully covered. Drain, and if not eating at once, store in the fridge in a covered container. They’ll keep in the fridge for 4-5 days and are delicious as a snack. If you prefer the eggs to be jammy (ie with a set white and runny yolk), simmer the eggs for 6 minutes then drop into a bowl of ice water to cool, before carefully peeling. Cool your soy sauce marinade a little before adding your peeled eggs, to prevent further cooking. In Japan, a similar technique is used to make ajitsuke tamago, which is traditionally served as a topping on ramen. In Korea, soy sauce eggs are served as a side dish called dalgyal jorim. You can play around with the soy sauce mixture — swap out sugar for ¼ cup mirin, and add a couple of cloves of garlic or a few slices of fresh ginger.

But enough about eggs, when there are delicious Easter buns to be made and Easter baking to fill the tins for the long weekend of picnics, Easter egg hunts and outdoor adventures.

The Ultimate Hot Cross Buns

With a set of scales and a stand mixer, these are the simplest hot cross buns ever. It’s important to weigh everything accurately — that way you know the buns will have the correct ratios and be light and tender.

Ready in about 3 hours

Makes 15

500g flour

10g salt

80g brown sugar

60g butter, softened but not melted

6g mixed spice

Optional, ¼ cup finely chopped glace orange rind, zest of ½ unsprayed orange

330g water

10g dried yeast (1 sachet)

150g sultanas, 100g currants

Paste for the crosses

100g flour, pinch salt, enough cold water to make a thin paste

Glaze

80g brown sugar

80g water

Optional, pinch of 5 spice or 1 whole star anise

In a mixer with a dough hook, place the flour, salt, brown sugar, butter, mixed spice, water and yeast. Mix on lowest speed for 2 minutes, then for 5-6 minutes on medium speed until a smooth dough is formed. The dough will come away from the sides of the bowl but still be a little sticky. Add the fruit and mix slowly until evenly distributed.

Cover the top of the bowl with a clean, damp tea towel and leave in a warm place to rise for at least an hour, or until doubled in size. Once the dough has risen, turn it out on to a board, knead a few times then divide into 80g pieces (15). Roll into balls and place in a shallow baking tray lined with baking paper, allowing a little space between each. Leave to rise again until doubled in size, about 1 hour

Preheat oven to 190C. While oven heats, make the paste for the crosses. Combine flour, salt and water in a ziplock bag and squish until a thick paste is formed. Make a small (½cm) cut in one corner of the bag with scissors and pipe a cross on each bun. Bake at 190C for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and buns sound hollow when tapped. While buns bake, make the glaze. Bring sugar water and optional 5 spice or star anise to boil, and while the buns are still hot, brush glaze over the buns.

Allow to cool slightly on a rack (if you can wait) then split and serve with lashings of butter.





Classic sticky buns. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Classic sticky buns

This is a large recipe, and half the recipe makes enough for 20 buns. The other half can be kept in the fridge for a couple of days or frozen. Use this dough to also make hot cross buns (double the amount of spice from the hot cross bun recipe above ) or use half the dough to make my special Italian Easter Bread. This dough doesn’t require a mixer and is simple enough for small children to make.

Sticky bun dough

2 cups milk

3 tsp dry yeast granules

¾ cup sugar

125g butter, melted but not hot

6 cups high-grade flour

1 tsp salt

Cinnamon Filling

140g butter, softened but not melted

¾ cup sugar

2 Tbsp ground cinnamon

Syrup Glaze

½ cup sugar

6 Tbsp water

Place the milk in a small pot and heat gently until lukewarm (so it feels neutral to the touch when you dip your finger into it). Remove from the heat, sprinkle the yeast over the top and whisk lightly to disperse. Whisk in the sugar and stand for 3 minutes. Add the melted butter and stir to combine.

Mix flour and salt together in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the milk and butter mixture and stir until just combined. Tip the dough on to a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and silky — about 60-100 kneading strokes. Place the dough in a large, lightly oiled container, cover with a clean cloth and leave to rise in a warm place until it has almost doubled in size — about 1½ hours.

When risen, divide the dough in half and refrigerate or freeze one half for later use. Roll the other half out to a 60cm x 30cm rectangle on a lightly floured board. To fill, brush the rolled dough liberally with the softened butter. Mix together the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the top of the butter. Roll the dough up tightly along the longest edge into a cylinder shape. Cut into slices about 4cm wide. You should have about 20 scrolls.

Line the base of a 28-30cm round cake tin with baking paper. Arrange the scrolls in the lined cake tin, allowing 1.5-2cm between them. Cover with a clean tea towel and leave to rise in a warm place (not hot or the butter will melt) for 20 minutes.

While the scrolls are rising, preheat the oven to 220C. Bake scrolls for 12-15 minutes until golden and cooked through.

While the scrolls are baking, make the Syrup Glaze by heating sugar and water in a small pot, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Boil for 3-5 minutes. Brush the scrolls with hot syrup as they emerge from the oven.

Italian Easter Bread

This divine fruit and chocolate-laced bread is a much-loved Easter tradition in our family.

Ready in 1 hour + rising

Serves 6-8

½ recipe Sticky Bun Dough (see above)

Finely grated zest of 1 orange and 1 lemon

Filling

1 apple, peeled and grated

Finely grated zest of ½ a lemon

½ cup currants

¼ cup raisins, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup soft brown sugar

2 Tbsp Amaretto or brandy

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp ground cloves

¼ cup roasted hazelnuts, chopped

120g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

a little icing sugar to dust

Have ½ recipe of sticky bun dough ready to use. Sprinkle over the orange and lemon rind and knead into the dough with 10-15 kneading strokes.

Preheat oven to 180C fanbake. Line a 28cm round cake tin with baking paper.

Make the filling by combining all ingredients except icing sugar in a large bowl.

Prepare the sticky bun dough as above. Roll out dough to a thickness of about 1cm to form a 60cm x 30cm rectangle. Spread the fruit and chocolate mixture over the dough, leaving a 2cm border. Roll dough up tightly along the longest edge to create a long cylinder. Form the dough cylinder into a tight spiral and place it in the lined cake tin. Cover with a clean tea towel and leave to rise in a warm place until nearly doubled in size (45 minutes). Bake until golden and hollow sounding when tapped (30 minutes). Dust with icing sugar to serve.

Italian Easter Bread. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





