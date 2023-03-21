Parents have been issued a warning when thinking about what Easter egg chocolates to buy their little ones. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie parents are being warned about the dangers of giving chocolate Easter eggs to young children.

Tiny Hearts Education educator Nikki Jurcutz shared a video explaining how mini, solid eggs are a “choking hazard” for kids.

“They are hard and round – two massive risk factors for a choking hazard,” Jurcutz wrote.

She explained in the video, posted to the children’s safety awareness Instagram page, that the size and shape of the mini eggs can easily block children’s airways.

For those parents still wanting to give their kids Easter eggs, Jurcutz said larger, hollow chocolate eggs are a safer option to reduce the risk of choking.

“Hollow eggs easily crumble so they are much safer for your little one to eat this Easter,” she stated.

Last year, Jurcutz said she would only give mini solid chocolate eggs to her kids if they were 3 years or older.

Parents praised the advice in the video, with many thanking Jurcutz for explaining the dangers.

“Have always given my daughter the hollow ones, people say I’m paranoid or over the top but I would rather be safe than sorry,” one mother commented.

Another wrote she hadn’t even thought of the choking hazards associated with mini eggs.

“I went smaller ones for portion control, thank you for sharing,” she said.

“Such a good reminder! I actually witnessed a child choking in the supermarket today, it was so scary,” another one wrote.