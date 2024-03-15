What kind of Easter egg do you want? Photo / Babiche Martens

With Easter around the corner and a bountiful range of chocolate eggs on shelves, where do you start?

Whether you’re in it for the novelty, the most amount of chocolate or looking for something just that little bit special, there’s an Easter egg to suit all. From the gourmand in your life to those with dietary requirements, here are some ideas to crack into.

For the creative

Photo / Farro

If aesthetics matter, then these Schoc arty eggs definitely look the part. Question is, can you bear to crack that pretty exterior? Answer: yes.

Schoc Dark Large Choc Arty Egg 75g, $27.99, from Farro

For the gourmand

Photo / Farro

The chocolate connoisseur should make a beeline for the House of Chocolate range, especially this ruby pistachio beauty, which is crusted with finely chopped pistachio and filled with creamy white chocolate, cherry and pistachio dragees within.

House Of Chocolate Ruby Pistachio Chocolate Egg 100g, $21.99, from Farro

Photo / Woolworths

The creamy, velvety texture of Lindt chocolate is pretty hard to top and with this gift pack you’ll get a delectably smooth chocolate milk egg plus a selection of Lindt assorted balls – in milk, white or dark chocolate.

Lindt Lindor Easter Eggs Assorted Gift Pack 143g, $22.90, from Woolworths

Photo / Woolworths

Where would be without good old Kiwi brand Queen Anne, which has been operating since 1925. These iconic “half eggs” are filled with natural raspberry marshmallow, richly coated in dark chocolate.

Queen Anne Chocolate Box Dark Raspberry Easter Eggs 200g, $10.90, from Woolworths





For the special diets

Photo / Woolworths

Nobody need miss out on the chocolate fun with this dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free and egg-free egg. We’re keen to tuck into the delicious caramel and sea salt flavour option.

Nomo Easter Egg Caramel & Sea Salt. Available, $12, from Woolworths

For the brave

Photo / The Warehouse

Pucker up for this super sour treat – an egg that will “blow your mind”, filled as it is with TNT Sour Chews. Or is this one for the Easter grinch in your life?

TNT Super Sour: Milk Chocolate Egg filled with TNT Sour Chews 145G, $8, from The Warehouse

For the coffee fiend

Photo / Farro

Get your caffeine fix as you indulge in a chocolate and coffee mash-up, with each six-pack of the Allpress Easter Eggs by Bennetts of Mangawhai containing three double espresso and three flat white eggs. Does that mean we get one for breakfast?

Allpress Chocolate Easter Eggs 6 pack, $17.99, from Farro

For the chocolate fan who just can’t get enough

Photo / Farro

This one’s for the chocolate super fan. Weighing in at 1200g, how long would it take to take this beauty down? Challenge accepted.

Bennetts Large Milk Chocolate Egg 1200g, $120, from Farro

For that something a little bit different

Photo / Woolworths

If you know anyone with an aversion to egg shapes, or anyone crazy for hot cross bun flavours, then this could be the choice for them. Delicious Whittaker’s chocolate flavoured with spices, raisins and orange oil.

Whittakers Choc Cross Bun 250g, $4.90, from Woolworths

For the novelty items’ fans

While chocolate will likely always be the main attraction of Easter for the little’uns, these eggs come with a little extra, in the form of a Peppa Pig themed breakfast set and a SpongeBob mug to keep the fun times going long after the egg is gone.

Photo / The Warehouse

Peppa Pig Melamine Breakfast Set with Milk Chocolate Egg 40g, $12, from The Warehouse

Photo / The Warehouse

SpongeBob Squarepants Ceramic Mug with Milk Chocolate Egg 60g, $9, from The Warehouse

For the peanut butter nutters

Photo / The Warehouse

If you just can’t get enough of your favourite breakfast spread, here it is in the form of a super decadent peanut butter creme filling. Go nuts.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Creme Egg 34g, $3.50, from The Warehouse

For the young and young at heart

There’s no shortage of fun themed eggs to be had, from bubble gum surprises, cookie treats and the classic favourite of creme eggs – these choices all come with tasty extras and would suit anyone with a playful side.

Photo / Woolworths

Cadbury Oreo Easter Egg Gift Box 172g, $14

Photo / Woolworths

Cookie Time Easter Egg Cookie Crumb 140g, $13

Photo / Woolworths

RJ’s Easter Egg Raspberry Licorice, $120g, $4.90

Photo / Woolworths

Cadbury Creme Egg Easter Egg Gift Box 170g, $14

Photo / Woolworths

Bubble O’Bill Easter Egg Gift Box 160g, $11



