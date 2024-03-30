Chocolate lovers, this is for you.

Chocolate, in all its flavours, colours and shapes, is the gastronomic star of this holiday. Who could deny its place in our festivities (especially when they’ve been propped up on shelves since February)?

In this recipe collection, you’ll find the full range of chocolatey desserts appropriate for Easter celebrations.

There are intricate servings, like homemade chocolate bars, hand-rolled cannolis and whipped mousses. There are also breezier bakes and makes, easily achieved with pantry staples, like chocolate and peanut butter clusters or no-bake brownies.

Whichever recipe you opt to gobble down, you’ll be in the festive mood.

Photo / Lisa Linder

If your sweet tooth leads you towards the simple, try your hand at homemade chocolate bars.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These chocolate-covered cannolis are filled with lush mascarpone vanilla cream and sprinkled with finely chopped pistachios.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These breezy brownies could encase your favourite chocolate treats — at Easter, this might include your mini eggs and bunnies.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cafe is a slightly boozier option for a dessert serving. The glossy ganache is complete with a little liquor.

Photo / Supplied

Gabrielle Langholtz shares the recipe for these classic American treats. The chef recommends serving the marshmallowy pies with a big glass of milk.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This super-sticky chocolate meringue is sweetened with dried dates and finds a floral aroma with rosewater.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re serving up Easter goodies to caffeine fiends, opt for this coffee-based custard. They’re tinged with a little vanilla and finished with a sprinkle of coffee beans.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A slather of chocolate ganache tops these choux pastry delights. Serve with a bowl of seasonal fruits (reach for end-of-season stonefruits or vibrant citrus).

Photo / Babiche Martens

These mini molten chocolate cakes find a little sharpness in a drizzle of passionfruit. Serve with a scoop of good-quality vanilla icecream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Skip the baking time with this nutty vegan option. Finely chopped almonds create a crunchy texture in contrast to the creamy date-based brownies.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Vanilla pastry, melted chocolate and a shower of icing sugar — what else is there to say about these single-serving tarts?

Photo / Babiche Martens

This chocolate mud cake can provide a solid base for your Easter egg piles. A dollop of cream or yoghurt will provide a variety of texture.

Photo / Eleanor Cripps

These mixed brownie bites find a touch of botanical flavours with a mix of autumnal figs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Swap your icing sugar sprinkling for a freeze-dried raspberry powder to add colour and sharp flavour.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These chocolatey mini-cakes are sweetened with overripe bananas and a little honey. You could decorate the mousse with more festive offerings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’d prefer more variety of flavour, turn to these strong gingery cookies. They’re still reliably festive, sandwiched together with melted chocolate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These melty puddings are gooey and comforting. A wedge of caramelised banana supplies toasty flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dark chocolate cake best suits those who go flourless. It’s finished with a shower of dark cocoa and a swirl of whipped cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These melty cups come together quickly with some pantry staples. You could also drop your chocolate treats into the hot pudding for extra molten goodness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A cream cheese icing supplies tangy flavour to this chocolate sponge roll. If you’re precise, you’ll also be rewarded with a picture-perfect swirl.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe sees dried noodles coated with dark chocolate and peanut butter, producing a moreish flavour with both sweet and salty notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s the holiday for double and triple chocolate flavours, so this classic steamed pudding simply must be coated in a chocolate drizzle.