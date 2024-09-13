Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Theresa Gattung’s dating service Compatico’s legal warning; Women make ‘rip-off’ claims

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Entrepreneur Theresa Gattung launched a 40+ dating service. Photo / Babiche Martens

Entrepreneur Theresa Gattung launched a 40+ dating service. Photo / Babiche Martens

  • Some users of the “premium” matchmaking service Compatico are not getting dates or matches despite thousand-dollar fees.
  • Compatico says it’s delivering on its promises and the business has “terrific momentum” with members collectively having more than “a hundred dating experiences.”
  • One woman labelled a legal letter she received this week from lawyers for the service as “ridiculous”.

A disgruntled customer of an elite Kiwi matchmaking service has been sent a legal warning to not share the contact details of a man she went on a date with.

The customer is one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle