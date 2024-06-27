Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The success of wāhine Māori is critical to the success of Aotearoa New Zealand - Dame Theresa Gattung

By Theresa Gattung
4 mins to read
Dame Theresa Gattung reflects on Matariki. Photo / Mike Scott

Dame Theresa Gattung reflects on Matariki. Photo / Mike Scott

Dame Theresa Gattung is the former chief executive of Telecom (now Spark), a successful entrepreneur and the chairwoman of Global Women.

OPINION

Matariki marks a period of reflection, honouring the past, embracing the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business