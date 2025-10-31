Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

The reason ice cream is so expensive now

Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

No matter all the new flavours, hokey pokey ice cream will always be a nostalgic favourite. Photo / Unsplash

No matter all the new flavours, hokey pokey ice cream will always be a nostalgic favourite. Photo / Unsplash

There was a time when ice cream felt endless. Two-litre tubs filled family freezers, scoops were piled high at the dairy, and hokey pokey was a national default. Now, a single scoop can cost more than a coffee and tubs seem to shrink between shops. The flavour list is longer,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save