Piers Morgan has used the Platinum Jubilee to reignite his feud with Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Piers Morgan has weighed in on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The outspoken talk show host has found a way to reignite the flames of his bitter feud with Meghan Markle, this time with a photo of Prince Louis.

The young prince stole the show at Trooping the Colour on Thursday when he pulled some hilarious toddler antics including pulling faces at the cameras, covering his face and blocking his ears.

But despite the 4-year-old reacting to the noise of the 70 planes flying over Buckingham Palace for the traditional fly-past, Morgan posted the photos to his Twitter account and captioned them, "Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?"

🤣🤣Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived? pic.twitter.com/SxeCP3mzBT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2022

The tweet received mixed reactions from fans and quickly gained over 20,000 likes.

One fan commented, "yes it is" with laughing emojis, while another said, "Hahahahahahaha very good Piers."

However, many fans called out Morgan for his ongoing attacks against the Duchess of Sussex. One Twitter user said, "stalker alert", with another adding, "utterly obsessed".

"Why are you so obsessed with Meghan? It's really strange dude," a user said.

Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet landed in the UK earlier this week to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and made their first royal appearance yesterday when they attended a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

However, not everyone in the crowd was happy to see the couple, as they were met with a chorus of both cheers and boos.

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail said, "There was a loud reaction from the crowd to the arrival of Harry and Meghan: a mix of boos and cheers.

"Our correspondent outside says what sounded like a mixed reaction had turned into a clear cheer by the time the Sussexes had reached the top of the steps."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were met with a mixture of cheers and boos as they attended their first royal engagement in two years. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, a royal fan told the publication "Prince Harry and Meghan got a mix of boos and cheers at St Paul's Cathedral. It wasn't an extreme of either side."

Despite the special occasion, the couple were kept apart from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, who sat on the opposite side of the aisle. The publication also noted there was no interaction captured on camera between Prince Charles and his youngest son, Harry.

The swerve reportedly came down to timings, informed by royal protocol, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were the last to arrive and the first to leave.

The appearance of the couple comes months after Harry claimed it was too dangerous for him to return home to the UK, however, TMZ reports the family have been assured of police protection while in the country.

They will get armed police protection while at royal events or at Frogmore Cottage but not at smaller social events, the outlet said.