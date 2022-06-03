The couple's attendance at the service is their first public appearance in Britain in two years, but not all were ready to welcome them back. Video / Sky News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a frosty reception from the Jubilee crowds.

The Californian-based couple attended their first joint official royal engagement yesterday since quitting the royal family in 2020 - but it seems not everyone was excited about the family reunion.

After attending a service of thanksgiving for Her Majesty, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited St Paul's Cathedral, where they were initially met with a chorus of cheers before people began booing them.

Daily Mail reports the couple received a similar greeting when they arrived for the event, which is taking place during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent for the publication said, "There was a loud reaction from the crowd to the arrival of Harry and Meghan: a mix of boos and cheers.

"Our correspondent outside says what sounded like a mixed reaction had turned into a clear cheer by the time the Sussexes had reached the top of the steps."

Meanwhile, a royal fan told the publication "Prince Harry and Meghan got a mix of boos and cheers at St Paul's Cathedral. It wasn't an extreme of either side."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands as they made their first royal appearance since 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Sky News commentator Rhiannon Mills who was on the ground said, "We were debating how many boos, how many cheers but I think also when you compared it to later arrivals there was a mixed reaction to them.

"Despite the fact they have stressed they have a huge amount of respect for the Queen, they are still in contact with her, the Queen has constantly stressed they are much-loved members of the family, the assembled crowd clearly had mixed feelings about them being here."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate were met with cheering and one person told the Daily Mail the crowd's reaction was "the biggest of the day by some margin".

The event was the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have been publicly seen with the royal family since their last appearance as working royals at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020.

Despite the special occasion, the couple were kept apart from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, who sat on the opposite side of the aisle. The publication also noted there was no interaction captured on camera between Prince Charles and his youngest son, Harry.

The swerve reportedly came down to timings, informed by royal protocol, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were the last to arrive and the first to leave.

The appearance of the couple comes months after Harry claimed it was too dangerous for him to return home to the UK, however, TMZ reports that the family have been assured of police protection while in the country.

They will get armed police protection while at royal events or at Frogmore Cottage but not at smaller social events, the outlet said.