The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not join Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour. Video / AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not join Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour. Video / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan, along with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, have landed in the UK today on a private jet from Santa Barbara airport in California.

The Queen's Land Rover reportedly greeted them at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire before taking them to Frogmore Cottage, according to the Sun.

The arrival comes months after Prince Harry claimed it was too dangerous for him to return home to the UK. However, TMZ reports that the family have been assured of police protection after touching down in the UK.

They will get armed police protection while at royal events or at Frogmore Cottage, but not at smaller social events, the outlet said.

A source told the Sun that "the Queen believed it was the right thing to do" to send her personal car to meet her grandson and his family. Photos published by the outlet show the couple's Embraer private jet landing at RAF Farnborough and the Queen's black Land Rover driving on to the tarmac, escorted by a Volkswagen people carrier.

The family reportedly got into the blacked-out VW, travelling without their customary staff. Netflix camera crews, who have been trailing them for a documentary, are said to have stayed behind.

The visit marks the first time the Queen will be meeting her great-granddaughter, Lilibet.

Lilibet will turn 1 on June 4, but it is unclear how the family will mark the birthday as the royals will be busy with Jubilee events.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to attend certain events throughout the bank holiday four-day weekend, but the pair - who stepped down from official royal duties in 2020 - are not expected to make a public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the working members of the royal family during the Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to local news outlets that the Queen has decided to limit balcony appearances to working royals only - meaning those "currently undertaking official public duties" and their children.

However the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumoured to be appearing at St Paul's Cathedral for a Thanksgiving Service on Friday June 3.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Supplied

The pair are also reportedly invited to attend private family events, and those on the fringes, including Jubilee celebrations organised by charities.

During their visit, the family will stay at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan lived before relocating to the US, ITV reports.

The Sussexes are understood to have extended their 12-month lease.

The last time Prince Harry stayed at the estate was when he visited the UK to attend Prince Phillip's funeral.

Meghan last saw the Queen in a brief visit in April before she and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Meghan has not carried out any public engagements in the UK since she and Harry left for California in March 2020.

Archie was born in the UK but has not been since his parents moved to Canada in December 2019. Lilibet has never been to Britain.

But they have agreed not to have their own programme of engagements while in the UK to avoid overshadowing the main Jubilee celebrations for the Queen's historic 70-year reign.

The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

A number of events are planned to celebrate the milestone, including the BBC's Party at the Palace – set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace, and the lighting of 3000 beacons cross the UK and the Commonwealth in tribute to the Queen.