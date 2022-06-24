Voyager 2021 media awards
The power of two: finding balance through te ao Māori and yoga

5 minutes to read
Sheryn Gieck and Amelia McCombie (Ngāti Pāoa, Tainui), co-owners of Eastwest Yoga in Ponsonby and Newmarket. Photo / Babiche Martens

By Leanne Moore

A dynamic mother/daughter duo discovered through their work as yoga instructors that different paths can flow in the same direction, writes Leanne Moore
 
Q. The two of you bought Eastwest yoga studio in Ponsonby, Auckland, six

