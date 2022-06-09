Listen to the best Te Ao Māori wahine creatives and thought leaders korero

Miriama Kamo will host the star-studded Māori wahine toa event on Friday, June 17. Photo / Supplied

TV presenter Miriama Kamo will MC a star-studded lineup of Te Ao Māori wahine creatives and thought leaders.

The TVNZ host, who has whakapapa to Ngai Tahu and Ngati Mutunga, will host the inaugural M9 event on Friday, June 17 at Auckland's Civic Theatre.

To kick off the Matariki celebrations, the impressive line-up of all-wāhine creatives and thought-leaders will take to the stage to inspire, empower and entertain audiences with unique stories that speak to the event's theme, Matariki Rau Mahara - the Power of Reflection.

The line-up includes musician and broadcaster Anika Moa (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri), psychiatrist and professor in Indigenous research Dr Hinemoa Elder (Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi), film producer Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi), fashion designer Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hauā), multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Hine, Ngaituteauru, Ngāi Tūpoto), Nuku founder and business leader Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiohua ki te Ahiwaru me te Ākitai, Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao, Cook Islands), TV presenter, broadcaster and educator Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), award-winning developer and game creator Maru Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) and entrepreneur and Hine activewear founder Mīria Flavell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Taranaki).

M9 senior producer Ria Hall (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Waikato) says: "I believe it's important to continue doing things that take you out of your comfort zone, as it assists in your personal and professional growth.

"For me, realising a creative vision outside of the scope of music is so incredibly refreshing; particularly when its essence and foundations are from a te ao Māori perspective.

"All the things I thirst for – is what M9 is about. Nau mai te wānanga!"

M9 is a Janda production, presented with the support of Kāhu - New Zealand Herald's home of Māori news and storytelling, Te Māngai Pāho and Auckland Unlimited.

The ground-breaking hybrid of talks, performance and a micro-conference is designed to be accessible to all of Aotearoa, and all M9 content will be available via Kāhu.

For information on tickets for next Friday's show, go to Ticketmaster.