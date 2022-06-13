Mama, musician and mentor Ria Hall is producing the M9 event at Auckland's Civic Theatre on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Singing songwriting mama Ria Hall reckons there is not enough hours in a day to get through the work she needs to.

But, like most solo mums, she's doing the best she can and her first priority is always to her babies, Te Rongotoa, 3, Hikareia, 22 months and 9-month-old Paiātehau. Her life revolves around ensuring they receive all the love and goodness they deserve.

So Ria, how do you fit in being a mum of three under-4s, a musician and a mentor?

"They are all different pōtae [hats] that I wear all at the same time but separately," Ria told the NZ Herald.

"My identity is interlaced in all three things, which is cool. Although the main pōtae I wear is as a solo māmā of my three babies: my day revolves around getting my babies sorted, fed, changed and out the door we go.

"In between I do my best to find time to train at our local BFT gym and study. I am studying full-time at Waikato, completing the political science branch of my degree. So time is an abstract theory in my house that I hypothesise on. I don't actually have any time, in reality. But who does?



This Friday at Auckland's Civic Theatre, Ria is senior producer of M9, hosted by TV presenter Miriama Kamo.

"I was approached by the incredible Janda Productions, whom I've known for a long time. They threw this challenge my way and I never say no to a good challenge. The rest is history," Ria said.



The line-up of speakers is a who's who of wahine toa and includes Anika Moa (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri), psychiatrist and professor in indigenous research Dr Hinemoa Elder (Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi), film producer Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi), fashion designer Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hauā), multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Hine, Ngaituteauru, Ngāi Tūpoto), Nuku founder and business leader Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiohua ki te Ahiwaru me te Ākitai, Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao, Cook Islands), TV presenter, broadcaster and educator Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), award-winning developer and game creator Maru Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) and entrepreneur and Hine activewear founder Mīria Flavell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Taranaki).

"What an outstanding line-up that has been assembled. I am very proud of the calibre and class of wāhine Māori from such a broad spectrum of backgrounds and industries. It is so inspiring, and that is the point - to inspire the people to dream big," Ria said.

"My hope is that they walk out of the room uplifted with an innate belief that anything and everything is possible."

Ria will also be performing throughout Matariki in Auckland, Nelson and Wellington.

"But I am also deep in reflection, spurred on by the moon phases and how they affect us all. Matariki has given rise to a series of introspection for us all, which is a beautiful thing," she said.

