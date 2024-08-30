The best exercises to boost your brain health after 60

So, how can we best take care of our brains so they can stay as efficient as long as possible? Contrary to popular belief, the brain does not deteriorate continuously with age. Instead, only the number of its brain cells drop and connections deteriorate from age 45 onwards as part of a normal ageing process. But cerebral plasticity, although reduced, is present until the end of life. Each individual will build up a cognitive reserve throughout their life.

The more positive, rich and stimulating the lifestyle, the more powerful and effective the reserve. In other words, it’s possible to moderate the effects of age on cognition.

For a long time, the range of sports for seniors revolved around the same triptych: gentle gymnastics, walking and yoga. Photo / 123rf

The benefits of physical activity on cognitive capacity after 60

Much research shows physical activity does improve cognitive capacity, even after the age of 60. From increased memory, better reactivity to greater planning skills, the benefits are endless.

Despite this, few older folk engage regularly in physical education adapted to their bodies. Poor motivation and access to these exercises are some of the factors that don’t help.

With that in mind, many carers might be tempted to offer older people monotonous, routine activities because of their diminishing physical, cognitive and sensory abilities. Indeed, for a long time the range of sports on offer and research in this field revolved around the same triptych: gentle gymnastics, walking and yoga. However, you’ll reap more benefits by combining different training methods.

Three ingredients to train the brains of senior citizens

Researchers are attempting to crack the winning formula that would flex older people’s cognitive and physical muscles. It’ll consist of three main ingredients:

First ingredient: Complex physical and motor stimulation of at least moderate intensity

Moderate cardio workouts not only improve cardiorespiratory health, but make the brain more efficient. Overall improved cardiofitness in turn allows the brain to receive more oxygen and even to generate new neurons in the hippocampus, where memory is lodged.

It therefore makes sense for programmes designed to boost cognitive function to include cardio. But it is also necessary to combine them with muscle-strengthening, flexibility and balance exercises to achieve greater benefits. The researchers also emphasise the importance of adding situations requiring complex motor skills and co-ordination because these would have a significant impact on cognitive functions (eg memory, attention and mental flexibility), particularly in the elderly.

Second ingredient: Fire up those brain cells during exercises

Incorporating cognitive stimulation, such as remembering information for a time and executing it, anticipating actions, or planning a move, is another winning strategy. When cognitive stimulation is combined with physical activity, it can produce synergistic effects and, as a result, be more effective on cognitive functions.

Third ingredient: Group activities that lead to social interaction

Working out as part of a group has been shown to help us persevere through it.

What this winning formula could look like in practice is still being researched. At present, there are two broad types of exercises that have caught our attention that could help older people stay sharp.

Team sports tap into the whole body’s physical skill set. Photo / 123rf

Opting for co-operative and oppositional team sports

Team sports offer much more than physical exercise sessions. What’s particularly great about them is they don’t only challenge cardiorespiratory balance, but tap into the whole body’s physical skill set.

Take basketball or handball for example: to move around the court, dribble or score, balance, co-ordination and flexibility are essential. Muscular strength is also required for passing, recovering the ball and moving around. These team sports can be suitable even after the age of 60, provided they are properly supervised.

From a cognitive point of view, these activities create situations that are always new, rich and stimulating. We call this double combination of stimuli simultaneous training. Several researchers have highlighted the importance of this cognitive involvement in team sports and encourage their practice, particularly among the elderly.

Recent studies, such as the one carried out in 2022 by French researchers, have shown participation in team sports improves short-term visuospatial memory (which enables people, for example, to remember the location of objects for a limited time) and planning skills in the elderly.

Get your body moving with exergames

Another promising avenue are exergames — video games that require players to move around to play. Named after the contraction of “exercise” and “games”, they grew popular in the 2000s thanks to Nintendo’s Wii and Switch and Microsoft’s Kinect.

Exogames have been thought out to exercise various fitness skills, such as balance, endurance, strength, and co-ordination, while stimulating cognitive functions. Among older people, several studies show this type of training helps to improve many physical and cognitive abilities.

In 2020, a new generation of exergames emerged, making use of interactive walls to create an even more immersive gaming experience, such as Neo Xperiences’ Neo-One, Sphery’s ExerCube and Lu’s Aire interactive. In these games combining real and virtual worlds, physical objects such as balls and digital objects coexist and interact in real time.

A recent study compared an exergame programme assisted by an immersive wall with a walking and muscle-strengthening programme. Its results suggest this new generation of exergames may be more effective on cognitive abilities than traditional training.

Combining physical and cognitive exercises offers the best chance to keep one’s brain healthy while keeping fit. This is essential for an active and fulfilling life, whatever your age.



