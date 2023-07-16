Elle Macpherson has revealed the one thing that changed her life forever. Photo / Supplied

She’s known as “The Body” - and Elle Macpherson is also one of Australia’s most famous faces.

But now as she approaches 60, the model has revealed the one change she made to her lifestyle that “transformed” it forever.

Macpherson posted on her Instagram story on Thursday, sharing a clip from a former interview with Megyn Kelly Today on NBC, where they spoke about how she looks so “flawless” in her 50s.

The mum of two admitted that when sh reached 50, she “wasn’t feeling very well and I wasn’t looking very well”.

“I noticed my skin, hair, and weight ... I was just not feeling inspired, I had sugar cravings, and poor digestion,” she shared.

“So I went to my nutritionist and said, ‘Listen, something is wrong. I need to address my lifestyle.’

“She said I was taking a lot of synthetic vitamins so she put me on a powerful multivitamin, prebiotic and probiotic powder.

“So I started taking it because I was kind of malnourished and I wasn’t sleeping much and I wasn’t eating enough fruit and vegetables and I was drinking too much coffee.”

Macpherson told Kelly that after a month of her new nutrition plan, she felt like her life had been “transformed”.

Elle Macpherson on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. Photo / Harper's Baazar

“I saw such a change and my friend, who is now my CEO, said, ‘What are you doing? You look amazing,’” she recalled.

“And I told her I was taking this green powder and it’s changed my life.”

The model was inspired to found her own wellness business WelleCo with Andrea Horwood, telling The Purist in 2018 that she and her co-founder are both “big believers in the overarching benefits of good gut health”.

“The concept that plant-based ingestibles were the future of health and beauty was exciting to Horwood and me. It was clear wellness and beauty were merging into one, so we founded WelleCo in 2014 to bridge the two concepts.

“Our mission was to pioneer and explore new ingredients and formulations with real integrity.”

Last December, Macpherson shared some details of her daily wellness routine with Body+Soul, saying she relies on her “daily wellness protocol to feel vital and be at my best”.

The model revealed she also likes to “take care of my mind, body, and spirit every day with breath practices and meditation”.

“My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes — either guided, or in silence,” she shared.

“I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.”