Research suggests yoga may sharpen our minds by honing our ability to regulate stress and use our cognitive resources efficiently. Studies have found yoga is associated with changes in the brain.

“That’s what yoga is all about. It’s about enhancing psychological and physiological performance,” said Khalsa, who has practised yoga since he took an undergraduate course on it in 1971.

Yoga is linked to increased grey matter in the hippocampus, crucial for memory. Photo / 123RF

Yoga may protect against cognitive decline

Yoga has been found to improve attention, processing speed, executive function and memory in healthy children and adults, according to a 2015 meta-analysis. A 2021 review of randomised controlled trials found yoga was associated with improved cognition, memory and executive functions in healthy older adults.

A new study suggests yoga may also be beneficial for older adults at increased risk of cognitive decline.

Researchers conducted a randomised controlled trial with 79 women at least 50 years of age, who self-reported cognitive decline and had an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease because of menopause or cardiovascular risk factors.

Half of the participants learned Kundalini yoga from a certified instructor for 12 weeks and performed the exercise at home daily. The other group learned memory strategies from a qualified memory training instructor for the same duration.

In a follow-up 24 weeks later, the yoga participants reported significantly less subjective cognitive impairment compared with those in memory enhancement training.

A previous study on a subset of the participants found yoga seemed to protect against reductions in grey matter volume in the brain.

Intriguingly, the study also reported the yogis had altered expression in ageing-related and inflammatory genes, which may link yoga’s anti-inflammatory effects to changes in cognition.

“Nothing is separate,” said Helen Lavretsky, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA and an author of both studies. “It’s a whole-body benefit.”

However, the new research has limitations; it did not compare yoga or memory training to usual care and may not generalise to other populations.

Yoga’s four components - breathing, relaxation, meditation, and postures - each contribute to cognitive benefits. Photo / 123RF

Yoga alters our brain

Yoga’s brain-boosting and protecting effects may arise from two underlying biological mechanisms, said Neha Gothe, an associate professor of physical therapy, human movement and rehabilitation sciences at Northeastern University. Gothe said she grew up practising yoga in India.

Firstly, the different components of yoga - breathing, physical relaxation, postures and meditation - each help reduce stress reactivity. An improved ability to cope may reduce chronic exposure to the stress hormone, cortisol, and inflammatory cytokines, which are associated with cognitive decline. “We know that your brain is going to work better if you’re less stressed,” Gothe said.

Secondly, consistent yoga practice may improve neurocognitive efficiency, which is our ability to more effectively use limited cognitive resources.

Unlike some other forms of exercise, yoga emphasises paying closer attention to your body and mind, and what they are doing.

Your “mind wanders, you bring it back, and there’s this ceaseless cycle of awareness and rumination”, Khalsa said. “Nevertheless, you are getting the benefits of focusing your attention.”

Consistent yoga practice is associated with changes in the brain’s attention networks. “The more you are able to attend, the more you are able to be sensitive and aware and more mindful,” Khalsa said.

Brain scans of yoga practitioners have also reported increased grey matter volume in the hippocampus, a key brain area involved in memory, as well as in the insular cortex, an area important for interoception - our ability to sense what is going on in our bodies.

“Yoga is a precise mind-body training where you are trained to pay attention and be more aware of mind-body connection,” said Lavretsky, who reported falling into yoga practice “very accidentally” during a stressful time in 2004.

Yoga is a low-impact alternative to aerobic exercise, suitable for those with physical limitations. Photo / 123RF

How to start yoga

Yoga is increasingly popular, with nearly 17% of American adults saying they practice it, and it is an accessible complement or alternative to aerobic exercise and strength training for those who cannot partake. Here is expert advice for people starting out on their yogic journeys.

Find a trained yoga professional. Start with in-person instruction, if possible, to learn the basics correctly and safely. The International Association of Yoga Therapists, which oversees training and certification of yoga instructors, is a good place to search for a qualified teacher, Gothe said.

Try different yoga styles and teachers. Spend time trying different styles of yoga to find the type and a teacher that suits you, Khalsa said.

He recommends styles, such as Kundalini yoga, that feature all four salubrious components: breathing, meditation, relaxation and physical postures. (Hatha yoga, the most commonly practised form of yoga in the United States, focuses primarily on physical poses, with lesser emphasis on mindfulness and breathing practices, but still provides health benefits, Gothe said.)

Start slow and avoid injury. “You have to pay attention to your body,” Lavretsky said. “You can’t force it to do things. And if there’s pain, discomfort, listen to the body. Stop what you’re doing, consult experts.”

And once you find a style that works for you, “the bottom line really is practice, practice, practice”, Khalsa said. “You don’t practice, it doesn’t work. It’s as simple as that.”