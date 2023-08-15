Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Fight against Alzheimer’s: The benefits behind keeping your brain active

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
adult literacy activities such as writing a journal, using a computer or taking education classes were associated with a lower risk of dementia. Photo / Getty Images

adult literacy activities such as writing a journal, using a computer or taking education classes were associated with a lower risk of dementia. Photo / Getty Images

Promising new medicines are on their way to treat dementia. A recent trial of the drug donanemab has shown it slows progression of Alzheimer’s – the most common form of dementia – by up to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener