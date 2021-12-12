Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
LifestyleUpdated

Testing 1, 2, 3: edible Christmas treats

2 minutes to read
Bread & Butter's Christmas mince pies. Photo / Supplied

Bread & Butter's Christmas mince pies. Photo / Supplied

Maggie Wicks
By
Maggie Wicks

Food Editor

Looking for the cherry on top for the foodie in your life? These three edible treats make perfect gifts this Christmas.

Read More

Giapo's Christmas bauble

Here for a good time, not a long time, are Giapo's