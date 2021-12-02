Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

What's cooking? Top picks from 39 post-lockdown Auckland restaurant menus

14 minutes to read
It's a return to decadence, says the co-owner at Cazador, where the feast includes quail and meats cured over lockdown. Photo/Emily Raftery

It's a return to decadence, says the co-owner at Cazador, where the feast includes quail and meats cured over lockdown. Photo/Emily Raftery

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

It's been a long time between drinks and chargrilled quail. Auckland is celebrating the return of the restaurant and hospitality businesses are open for sit-down dining for the first time in more than 100 days.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.