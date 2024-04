Sex, drugs and supermodels: The best lifestyle and entertainment stories of the week

Settle in and enjoy some of the best lifestyle and entertainment stories from our talented and award-winning journalists, from Miranda Kerr’s new gig with Michael Hill to the best brands for plus-size tailoring. Here are our top picks for this weekend - you can find more to read at our Lifestyle, Entertainment and Viva hubs.

After the death of a woman from a suspected drug overdose at her 40th birthday celebrations, four Kiwi recreational drug users tell Sinead Corcoran Dye what they’re taking, and why.

“It wildly varies how much drugs I take,” Mandy, 31, says. “Sometimes it might be every day for things like using marijuana to relax; other times I might go weeks or months without anything – I have no rules, but I like balance.

My friends and I usually bulk order which can cost thousands of dollars between us then we keep it in a cupboard for whenever – and whatever – occasion arises. I like to explore different drugs for different experiences, so mushrooms and acid are always on the menu. Then for socialising, I will lean towards MDMA, cocaine or sometimes ketamine. I definitely mix. I’m not really afraid and am quite good at knowing what feeling I’m going for, for the situation.

Read the full Premium story here

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr talks to Amanda Linnell about the arrival of her fourth baby, her exciting new role with a New Zealand brand, and the life lessons that helped her get to where she is today.

Miranda Kerr. Photo / Supplied

Miranda Kerr is head over heels in love. Besotted, in fact. It’s six weeks since the supermodel’s fourth son, Pierre, came into the world and she can’t, she says, imagine life without him. “He’s just a beautiful bundle of joy and we’re all very much in love with him.”

Miranda is on the phone from her Los Angeles home where she lives with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, and her, now, four sons — the oldest of whom is 13. As she chats away, sharing the ups and downs of family life, she comes across like an old friend and not the usual celebrity interview where they keep tightly to the script.

Read the full Viva Premium story here

Men and women experience ever-changing levels of hormones over time, but what impact does this have on desire and daily life?

How do hormones affect sex drive across different life stages? Photo / 123rf

‌From weight gain to filthy tempers, our sex hormones have a lot to answer for. Of the 50 hormones each of us has in our bodies, the trio of oestrogen, testosterone and progesterone play crucial roles in puberty, fertility and sex drive.

“Hormones are chemical messengers produced by glands in the endocrine system and released into the bloodstream,” explains physician and intimate health expert Dr Shirin Lakhani. “They work together in the body, like an orchestra, and an imbalance can occur at any life stage and have an effect on others.”

Read the full Premium story here

The best-selling Kiwi author writes about how this small South Island town captured her heart and her imagination.

NZ author Sarah-Kate Lynch, in Kaikōura, the setting for Friends Like Her, the TV show she wrote.

I’m no stranger to the South Island portion of State Highway 1, having driven between Queenstown, Wellington and Auckland countless times, but it wasn’t until late 2017 that I turned off the highway and into Kaikōura: a small Kiwi town that punches well above its weight.

And back then, it had taken more than its fair share of hits - I was there to write about the reopening of said highway after the earthquake on November 14, 2016 cut off the seaside community from the rest of the country for more than a year.

Read the full Premium story here

For size-inclusive tailoring, these experts offer sage advice.

Ruby suit. Viva.

While there is still a glut of ill-fitting “curve” collections hanging at the end-of-sale racks trying to be passed off as “size-inclusive”, there are several specialist brands and designers who are committed to a well-thought-out wardrobe that also consists of crisp blazers and well-cut trousers.

Comfort is one of the key drivers for why we wear what we wear each day, and finding quality tailoring that looks good can be a challenge at any size; but for those who identify as size 18 upwards, the selection of tailored garments on offer can be limited, ill-fitting and uninspired.

But what constitutes good tailoring? It’s not always as rigorously shaped as we’re led to believe.

Read the full Viva Premium story here

She’s known Charlie the orangutan since he was 6 and had a 34-year friendship with Janie the tea-party chimp. A long-serving primate keeper talks to Kim Knight about a lifetime of looking after animals — and why she’s calling it a day.