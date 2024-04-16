Voyager 2023 media awards
Why is recreational drug use on the rise in NZ? Four Kiwis explain what they take and why

By Sinead Corcoran Dye
9 mins to read
After the death of a woman from a suspected drug overdose at her 40th birthday celebrations, four Kiwi recreational drug users explain what they're taking, and why. Photo / Getty Images

After the death of a woman from a suspected drug overdose at her 40th birthday celebrations, four Kiwi recreational drug users tell Sinead Corcoran Dye what they’re taking, and why

Danielle Whittaker, a Wellington woman

