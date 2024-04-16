After the death of a woman from a suspected drug overdose at her 40th birthday celebrations, four Kiwi recreational drug users explain what they're taking, and why. Photo / Getty Images

After the death of a woman from a suspected drug overdose at her 40th birthday celebrations, four Kiwi recreational drug users tell Sinead Corcoran Dye what they’re taking, and why

Danielle Whittaker, a Wellington woman living in Australia, died from a cardiac arrest this month after taking what is believed to be a cocktail of drugs while celebrating her 40th birthday with friends on the Gold Coast. Two other women from the group were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition.

At the time, Queensland Ambulance Service’s Mitchell Ware told AAP reporter Keira Jenkins that paramedics had seen an increase in similar incidents.

“We are going to these patients frequently,” he said. “They present, whether it be unconscious, they can stop breathing, they can become violent.”

Ware warned people of the risks of recreational drug use.

“There is no such thing as a party drug,” he said. “When people are obviously buying these drugs there is an element of risk. You don’t know what’s going into them, you don’t know who’s made them.”

Yet, recreational drug use is on the rise. A recent Drug Use in Aotearoa report showed the volume of cocaine being consumed in New Zealand had grown 93 per cent, and a tenfold increase in older Kiwis turning to cannabis.

Why are Kiwis taking the risk? We talk to four recreational drug users to find out.

‘My friends and I bulk order, which can cost thousands’

Mandy, 31

It wildly varies how much drugs I take. Sometimes it might be every day for things like using marijuana to relax; other times I might go weeks or months without anything – I have no rules, but I like balance.

My friends and I usually bulk order which can cost thousands of dollars between us then we keep it in a cupboard for whenever – and whatever – occasion arises. I like to explore different drugs for different experiences, so mushrooms and acid are always on the menu. Then for socialising, I will lean towards MDMA, cocaine or sometimes ketamine. I definitely mix. I’m not really afraid and am quite good at knowing what feeling I’m going for, for the situation.

Drugs can add a fun layer to anything you already enjoy – but I wouldn’t say I am dependent on it for fun whatsoever. Going to have a picnic and listen to some music? Throw some acid in the mix occasionally and what a wild day.

I feel like drug use can give access to fantastic perspectives and insights I might not have thought about or felt without it. It just adds another layer to life. I think if used in the right way, drugs can be absolutely wonderful but obviously you need to be really careful and it’s not for everyone. I’m lucky that’s not something I have struggled with too much, but it can be a slippery slope.

We have a “consultant” we buy from who treats the process with a lot of care and respect. He has the same mentality around drug use we do and will provide really valuable advice around how much you should take, depending on what you’re looking to achieve from it (relaxation, a high, sleepiness, calmness, social energy) etc. He has different variations of the same drugs that can provide different feelings for you and what you’re after.

I pull up relatively well afterwards. I’m lucky that come downs don’t really affect me so much, or I’ll push myself to get out and go for a walk or do something active or productive to counter it. That’s not always the case though, and I think it’s okay to lean into a good hangover day as long as they don’t become your norm.

The amount I take depends on the day, time and situation. Sometimes I’ll have a really small amount because that’s all I feel like. Other times I will go for gold. My close friends are all similar. I feel like drugs are really normalised where I live, and everyone is pretty casual with it.

I’m not really afraid of drugs and can talk myself out of making sure I don’t psyche out. I almost enjoy losing my mind a bit, but I have had friends who have spiralled from it and struggled with addiction, so I have seen first-hand it’s not for everyone. Drugs can be beautiful when treated with the right care (for me anyway).

‘I took my first ecstasy at 18 – and then again the next night’

Simon, 40

I’d call myself an occasional drug user and I only use class As – marijuana does nothing for me, but I like cocaine on a night out (or occasionally a night in). It’s always with friends and it’s part of a fun, social experience. It’s always mixed with alcohol, which is also part of the party vibe. The majority of people I know take cocaine or MDMA at least sometimes.

I’ve tried most drugs, starting with marijuana when I was in my teens. It is definitely a gateway drug. I’ve always had a slight addictive personality – I took my first ecstasy tablet when I was 18 – and then took another the next night. Nowadays I’m much better at managing that – anything in moderation. I’d say I get cocaine once every couple of months, usually for a special occasion.

I don’t take any particular precautions – but I’m far from reckless. I’m very aware that what goes up must come down so I’m always careful to have a shut-off time and I make sure to manage what I have on the next day before a night out. I rarely worry about my drug use because it’s infrequent, I’m careful and it’s just what most people I know do sometimes in social settings.

It comes down to simply enjoying the buzz and the extra dimension it gives to my night. If I am just drinking, I might flag quite quickly, while a few lines keep me going and usually I experience a feeling of goodwill. I love chatting to friends when we’re on that plane.

‘I feel better after drugs than when I’ve been drinking’

Sophie, 33

I typically take drugs to give me more energy for a night out (or a night in with friends) as my husband and I have busy lives so it’s hard to rally for a party without that boost. MDMA is my preference, but we usually buy with friends who tend to prefer cocaine so the majority rules. We probably buy a bag (shared with friends for about $400) about once every six weeks or so. I’d love to get ecstasy but it’s sadly nowhere near as good as it used to be.

I haven’t smoked weed since I was a teenager as it makes me really paranoid.

We take drugs in a social setting – parties and sometimes nights out.

I have WhatsApp contacts and buy through them, but it does make me nervous as they are strangers. I also hate that they only take cash, which is niggly when you make spur-of-the-moment decisions (usually after a couple of drinks). Then again, I also worry that a bank transfer of $400 would be very obvious that it’s a bag, for anyone who goes looking. I usually get the contacts of friends of friends who give me the “vibe” that they do drugs – but obviously that’s a pretty risky message to fire off to someone I’ve only met once or twice.

Over summer, I was ordering drugs via a car-ride package delivery service which is hugely risky.

Occasionally I’ve done so much that I’ve had heart palpitations, which really scared me. But I typically feel better in the aftermath of doing drugs than when I’ve just been drinking. I feel less anxious, which I really suffer with a hangover alone.

Nearly all of my friends do drugs to some degree. I’ve never been caught in public, but we often go as a group to the bathroom in a bar, which is so obvious. I once did about half a bag alone because I was having dinner with someone very boring, so I did it to make the evening somewhat bearable. And then continued to do drugs alone after my husband had gone to bed, which was pointless and a pretty low point for me.

But apart from the cost, I don’t really have any concerns about my drug use as it’s pretty infrequent. I feel okay about using every six weeks or so, but over summer and the Christmas period we did go through a week or so where we were using every night, and I ended up calling the drug helpline. They were wonderful and assured me they wouldn’t notify the police or anything, and just gently encouraged me to cut down a bit. They’re an amazing, non-judgmental service.

‘I do drive stoned sometimes’

Pete, 59

I was caught with drugs many years ago and received a fine and community sentence. I don’t like reflecting on it as it embarrasses me, and the conviction has stopped me applying for certain positions in the past, so I suppose that has affected my confidence in a way.

But I still use drugs on a weekly basis. It’s only ever marijuana, either smoked or eaten, and I tend to get it from friends some of whom grow it themselves. I probably spend about $100 a month and usually enjoy it with friends. It’s good for social interaction and fun. I do often use it alone just to relax – and it’s great for enjoying music.

I’m careful and avoid anything that could be considered reckless behaviour – but I will admit I do drive stoned sometimes (but never if it’s too strong). After so many years I can gauge how strong the stuff is and ensure I am always in full control. I often do use in public though - at clubs, music venues and parties.

I used to combine marijuana and hash when I was younger. I’ve also mixed marijuana with other drugs too but I don’t mix anymore. I also don’t drink alcohol anymore. Years ago, I used to smoke a lot, but these days I don’t worry about what I consume as it’s minimal.

The decisions I made may not have been perfect, but the use of marijuana has never made me angry or hurt anyone else. I feel that I would be a hypocrite if I condemned anyone else for their own choice of recreational drugs.