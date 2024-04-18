Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Why Auckland Zoo’s keeper Christine Tintinger is retiring after 44 years of monkey business

Kim Knight
By
14 mins to read
Senior primate keeper Christine Tintinger is retiring after 44 years at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Michael Craig

Senior primate keeper Christine Tintinger is retiring after 44 years at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Michael Craig

She’s known Charlie the orangutan since he was 6, and had a 34-year friendship with Janie the tea-party chimp. A long-serving primate keeper on a lifetime of looking after animals —

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.