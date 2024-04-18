Which mushrooms are safe, and which ones are toxic?

Which mushrooms are safe, and which ones are toxic?

A Kiwi woman’s death has sparked concern across New Zealand and the world after she died drinking a possibly toxic mushroom beverage at an Australian wellness retreat. Now, with an increased interest - and increased fear - of fungi, experts are sharing all the facts about mushroom consumption and the safest practices when foraging for the favoured fungi.

Mushroom foraging is a ‘way of life’

In Aotearoa, the National Poisons Centre warns people against eating wild mushrooms. However, for many Kiwis, foraging for food is a way of life.

Sharn Steadman, an expert on the matter, doesn’t think fungi should be viewed as a threat, reminding us that humans are “more closely related to mushrooms than plants”.

The Te Puke-based Manaaki Mushrooms educator and forager made the point in order to support her stance that mushrooms need not be used in fear-mongering - and despite their “bad rap”, were actually doing a lot of good in the world.

Steadman told journalist Maryana Garcia: “They’re responsible for sharing the nutrients between trees, they make soil and they break down pollution”.

Reflecting on how mushroom poisonings breed fear when it comes to dealing with the fungi, Steadman says many respond with “a knee-jerk reaction”, not only refraining from eating them but refusing to touch them as well, in fear of getting sick.

This is where Steadman is trying to spread more awareness about their safety.

“Some people even go so far as to warn against touching mushrooms. [But] you can touch all mushrooms safely. Mushrooms have to go into your stomach to cause you harm.”

Steadman revealed that news of a mushroom poisoning death could also lead some to fear foraging.

“They think to identify mushrooms, you need special powers or something,” Steadman said.

“But with enough motivation and attention to details, identifying mushrooms is enjoyable.”

She said that those who are interested in foraging for wild mushrooms must cultivate a sense of responsibility.

“There are no warning signs for poisonous mushrooms. Toxic and deadly mushrooms can taste and smell amazing.”

How do you identify poisonous NZ mushrooms?

The most common, and arguably the most dangerous, poisonous mushroom in New Zealand is the death cap mushroom.

Steadman says the death cap mushroom is commonly found in areas where other edible mushrooms might grow, under trees such as oaks, and has olive-green caps and white gills.

“They start off as a little egg in the ground. So when you harvest the mushroom you can still see the sack intact,” Steadman said.

“The death cap also has a ring or a skirt that hangs around the stem where the gills are. It’s important to learn about the mushroom you want to find and all the mushrooms that you could get it confused with.”

Steadman recommended that those looking for more information on fungi foraging should use the iNaturalist app or visit the Mushroom Hunting NZ Facebook page.

Sharn Steadman has learned about growing and foraging for mushrooms and is passing on that knowledge.

Why are mushrooms good for us?

Owner of Wairakei mushroom farm Forage, Ben Thomas has found joy in hunting for mushrooms ever since he was a kid.

“We enjoyed gathering field mushrooms off the farm and some oyster varieties from in the bush, although these proved more difficult to find.”

Thomas said his interest first peaked in mushrooms thanks to their culinary qualities and medicinal benefits.

“They are extremely versatile and can be applied in many ways.”

Thomas affirmed that mushrooms had “hundreds of benefits”, adding that the variety he grew, oyster mushrooms, were a good source of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre.

They also support the immune system and assist in heart and digestive health.

What’s the first step to correctly identifying mushrooms? Thomas said books and fungi identification groups on Facebook were great to help pinpoint the species of a mushroom before having it for dinner.

“There are lots of books. A personal go-to is Fungi of Aotearoa. It’s easy and concise,” Thomas shared.

Forage's Ben Thomas grows gourmet mushrooms at his Wairakei farm.

Who can forage for mushrooms?

The New Zealand National Poisons Centre’s website says “only an experienced mycologist can reliably identify a mushroom”.

“Never try to identify a mushroom yourself,” the platform advises.

“These days DNA sequencing is often relied upon for official identification.”

The NZNPC’s website recommends Kiwis should only consume mushrooms purchased at a grocery store or market garden.

“Never eat wild or unknown mushrooms. Remove all mushrooms growing in your garden before children or pets enter the area,” the website added.

“Even ‘non-toxic’ wild mushrooms can sometimes cause poisoning due to excessive consumption, difficulty in digestion, spoiled fungi, presence of heavy metals, parasitic growth in fungi or spore allergies.”

Kiwi woman Rachael Dixon died after ingesting a drink at the Soul Barn Creative Wellbeing Centre in Victoria.

Kiwi mum’s suspected mushroom poisoning

Kiwi woman Rachael Dixon died after ingesting a drink at the Soul Barn Creative Wellbeing Centre in Clunes, Victoria, late on Saturday night.

Dixon was born and raised in Southland, where members of her family remain.

Emergency services were called to the wellness centre shortly before midnight after reports a person had become unwell after consuming a drink.

It is understood the 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived. Two other people who were at the centre at the same time were rushed to hospital. They were discharged yesterday, according to local media.

Officers investigating the death are examining whether the drink Dixon took contained mushrooms, the Age newspaper reported.

Original interviews carried out by Bay of Plenty journalist Maryana Garcia