Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: Olympian Eric Murray’s big renovation business plans; former TV journalist Karen Rutherford’s real estate success; Emilia Wickstead’s royal designs; hospo power couple’s new St Helier’s hotspot

Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Former TV journalist Karen Rutherford is now in real estate; Olympian Eric Murray and his partner Thea Lyle are renovating their Cambridge home; London-based NZ designer Emilia Wickstead is celebrating a big career week. Photo / Herald composite

Former TV journalist Karen Rutherford is now in real estate; Olympian Eric Murray and his partner Thea Lyle are renovating their Cambridge home; London-based NZ designer Emilia Wickstead is celebrating a big career week. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, Eric Murray’s move from rowing to renovation; award-winning TV journalist Karen Rutherford on her new career; Eastern Suburbs hospo power couple on their former family rivalry; designer Emilia Wickstead’s big week

Olympian Eric Murray launches new renovation business after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save