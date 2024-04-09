Newshub presenters Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts and TVNZ Sunday host Miriama Kamo. Journalists and viewers will learn this morning whether Newshub will survive a threatened closure - with a possible lifeline being considered - and if TVNZ will keep its current affairs show Sunday. Photos / Instagram / Supplied

Television journalists and viewers will learn this morning whether Newshub will survive a threatened closure - with a possible lifeline being considered - and if Television New Zealand will keep its current affairs show Sunday.

Television New Zealand (TVNZ) is holding the final meetings with its staff about its proposed job and show cuts today, finally clarifying which programmes will go and which journalists face redundancy.

The threat of cost-saving cuts at the state-owned broadcaster was first revealed last month.

Yesterday, TVNZ gave an update on the change consultation and confirmed Fair Go and the Midday and Tonight news bulletins would go off-air mid-next-month. There has been a proposal to continue Fair Go online only.

Sunday is still on the line and meetings between executives and the show’s staff will take place today.

Today’s meetings coincide with one at Newshub, which was set to close at the end of June, seeing some 300 jobs go. A mid-morning meeting will outline the outcome of the company’s five-week consultation process on this.

Newshub staff have been working on plans to save their news organisation, which they have put to their bosses at Warner Brothers Discovery. While consultation has been ongoing, Warner Brothers Discovery has been discussing a possible new news agency with third parties.

Any potential outside partnership would likely see the company continue to close its newsroom and pay out redundancies, but then pay a fee to a third party - likely another media organisation - to provide a news service, including a 6pm TV bulletin.

It was understood any new bulletin might have only one newsreader, rather than two, and may rely more heavily on foreign news.

A team of Newshub staff - led by senior investigative journalist Michael Morrah - have been thrashing out a potential arrangement to save Newshub. Details of that proposal are understood to have been presented internally to staff last week.

It was understood that proposal outlined a transformation from a terrestrial TV news service to digital over the next two years.

Morrah told the Herald, “we’ve got to give it a crack, right? It might not make a difference. We don’t know, but we have to put something forward in the event that we could save part of the newsroom”.

At TVNZ, meanwhile, a round of meetings was held yesterday morning. They revealed the fate of Midday, Tonight and Fair Go.

A TVNZ spokeswoman said: “Meetings with our people take place [yesterday and today], so we won’t be providing an update until we’ve had the opportunity to speak to all teams. We’ll be able to share the decision regarding the proposed show changes [this] afternoon.”

For Fair Go, TVNZ said it planned to continue “the brand” online. Four new roles with a specific focus on long-form consumer and current affairs were slated.

“There would be an opportunity for this team to continue reporting under the Fair Go brand and viewers would still be able to share their consumer concerns by writing to the Fair Go inbox,” TVNZ said in a statement.

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell said the consultation process had been robust and all feedback had been considered.

“I want to acknowledge again the significant value and contribution that these shows have made over many years,” O’Donnell said.

“While these decisions are incredibly difficult, we must bring our costs more in line with our revenue and get our business in shape for a digital-first world.”

TVNZ proposed to cut up to 68 roles and four programmes on March 7, eliciting disappointment from staff, their union and the public.

The loss of news and current affairs shows concerned many, with some worrying about how it would affect wider society - particularly given TVNZ’s announcement came a week after its only competitor, Newshub, revealed its closure.

The cuts were necessitated by falling revenue, chief executive O’Donnell said. Tough economic conditions and structural changes had impacted revenue and prompted difficult choices “to ensure TVNZ remains sustainable”, she said.

Despite trying to lower operating costs in the past year, “we’re now at the point where we need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line”, O’Donnell said.

About 100 protesters, including TVNZ staff, gathered outside the broadcaster’s head office in central Auckland in opposition to the cancellations on March 28.

