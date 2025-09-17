The President and First Lady were met by the Prince and Princess of Wales on their arrival at Windsor Castle. Photo / Aaron Chown / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Trump was invited to the UK by King Charles III for his second state visit and the first of his second presidential term.

He and the King appeared to be getting along swimmingly, being pictured laughing together at several points in the day.

The King and President Trump appeared to be enjoying their day together. Photo / Ian Vogler / WPA Pool / Getty Images

At a state banquet later, Trump said the visit was “one of the highest honours of my life”, according to the Telegraph.

He went on to praise the Princess of Wales again in a gushing commendation.

“Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see her Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine - so radiant and so healthy - it’s so beautiful.”

Trump applauded the King for his personability, joking that the 76-year-old remembered his many guests with seeming ease.

“I just stood in line and shook about 150 hands, and the King knew every single person and every single company”, he said, despite some of them having “bad names”.

Trump praised the royal family emphatically in his address at the state banquet. Photo / Yui Mok / WPA Pool / Getty Images

The King gave a toast to the “enduring bond” between the UK and US, referencing Trump’s British roots in his own show of good humour.

“In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses.”

It seems unlikely that Trump will have any time for golf on this trip.

Tomorrow, he is expected to meet several other UK political and business leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

As Trump broke bread with the royals, protesters took to the streets to complain about the pomp and circumstance.

Protest organiser Zoe Gardner told the BBC that the state visit was “appalling”.

“We want our Government to show some backbone, and have a little bit of pride and represent that huge feeling of disgust at Donald Trump’s politics in the UK.”