Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

US President Donald Trump says Princess Catherine ‘so beautiful’ as he arrives in UK

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump is visiting the UK after an invitation from King Charles III. Photo / Ian Vogler / WPA Pool / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is visiting the UK after an invitation from King Charles III. Photo / Ian Vogler / WPA Pool / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump appeared to call the Princess of Wales “beautiful” as he arrived in the United Kingdom for a two-day state visit.

Marine One delivered the President to Windsor Castle, where he was greeted by Prince William and his wife, Catherine.

Trump was accompanied by his wife,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save