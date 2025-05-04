“I’m of the opinion that the 30, 40 years of growth might not be as good over the next 20 or 30 years.”

Data released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in November suggests there are 116,719 private residential landlords in New Zealand, with the vast majority – 76.49% – owning one investment property.

O’Neill believes that with fewer people owning their own homes, residential property investment is much more susceptible to political intervention.

“There’s going to be more negative long-term taxes or rule changes or restrictions placed on home ownership, if it benefits the tenant. So, it’s kind of going to be a bit of a battleground, I think, and commercial property will be excluded from that conversation because ... the majority of the public do not care about what happens with commercial property.”

He says the higher yields in commercial property were key in enabling him to grow his portfolio.

“We’ve got long leases, high income from tenants, and it’s kind of like running a business, you know, the higher the business income, the further you can go.”

However, there are a number of key differences between commercial and residential investment property – including deposit rates, lending, interest rates, and lease agreements.

O’Neill cautions commercial property isn’t for everyone.

“If you haven’t invested before, you’re probably not ready for commercial, because commercial property has this ability to hyperinflate the good times, and obviously it goes the other way if things go bad.”

