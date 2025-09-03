Scott O’Neill has made the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List three times.

O’Neill tells Society Insider he hopes to fundamentally shift how Kiwi buyers approach property investment.

Ten years ago, O’Neill and his wife Mina turned their first A$60,000 commercial property investment into Rethink Group, which the AFR has called Australia’s largest buyers’ advocacy agency working for commercial property in the country. They work on behalf of buyers to find, evaluate and negotiate the purchase of commercial real estate.

They have a house in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on the exclusive Bellevue Hill and spend a couple of months a year at their villa in Greece. Earlier this year, O’Neill was a guest at Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

O’Neill tells Society Insider his existing Kiwi clients span everyone from first-time investors to farmers, to high-net worth individuals and property developers, as well as “athletes who need rapid income replacement given their typically 10-year professional careers”.

He can’t name his high-profile athlete clients in New Zealand, however, he was able to share that in Australia, AFL stars Jarrod Berry and Jacob Weitering were clients, as well as former Socceroo Chris Ikonomidis.

“Discretion is paramount when working with high-profile clients; confidentiality ranks as their top priority, second only to investment performance,” he says of keeping his New Zealand client list close to his chest.

Initially planning to expand Rethink Group into New Zealand in 2021, O’Neill postponed the move until last year, when he says property yields had increased while interest rates began to decline.

The timing was also right last year when he met Nelson-born, Auckland-based Dylan Menzies, who is Rethink’s head of acquisitions NZ. Both men trained as civil engineers before commercial property investment became their passion.

While the group has more than $5 billion in investments in Australia, the pair are pleased with how the New Zealand expansion has taken off.

“So far we’ve reached $150m in commercial property investments, from Invercargill to Whangārei and everything in between,” says Menzies.

O’Neill says the timing has proven to be excellent so far in New Zealand.

He says Australian investors are also increasingly entering the commercial property market in this country because of greater stock availability compared to more constrained conditions across the Ditch.

O’Neill visits New Zealand four times and a year and when he’s not working, plans to take advantage of some of our best surfing, golf and spearfishing spots.

Parihoa Farm owner takes NZ to the world

Matt Chapman’s Andrew Patterson-designed home at Parihoa Farm is for sale.

Next week, world-leading human resource futurist and South Island-based multimillionaire Matt Chapman will launch MC², a wellbeing network, from New Zealand to the world.

“Whilst it’s also a play on Einstein’s famous mass and energy equation E=mc², it represents my initials combined with the exponential energy of everyone I know and love,” Chapman tells Society Insider.

Chapman, 49, owner of two of New Zealand’s most iconic estates, was born in Muswellbrook, a small town in New South Wales. He studied at the University of Sydney before beginning his career in accounting. In his 20s, he made his mark in Singapore’s recruitment industry and, in 2008, co-founded the global HR firm Chapman Consulting Group (ChapmanCG).

Wellbeing futurist Matt Chapman purchased Parihoa Farm in 2013.

He was involved in creating Bawah Reserve, Indonesia’s top private island resort hotel and ChapmanCG became a global leader with a network of 150,000 HR leaders around the world.

In 2013, Chapman looked to settle in New Zealand, purchasing Parihoa Farm, a 294-hectare property at Muriwai, overlooking the Tasman Sea.

He says the beauty of the farm was complemented by the main residence: an Andrew Patterson-designed, open-plan, four-bedroom, six-bathroom home with a pool and spa.

In 2017, Chapman officially made New Zealand home and a year later began extensively transforming Parihoa Farm into a world-class estate. Now, the Auckland farm Chapman bought for $6.4m 12 years ago is estimated to be worth at least $40m and Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt chose it as his base when he filmed in Auckland earlier this year.

Parihoa Farm is perched high above the sea.

The property has undisturbed views.

In 2019, Chapman, who is now a New Zealand citizen, fell in love with the serenity of Wānaka and bought 23.8ha of land on Roy’s Peninsula. When a neighbouring 96ha plot came up for sale in 2020, he purchased that for an estimated $10m.

“New Zealand, its people, its way of life, and the beauty of the country changed my journey,” says Chapman.

By 2022, Chapman had sold out of most of his global business interests for an undisclosed figure, estimated to be $100m.

Parihoa Farm has been on the market the past two years, and the Fearon Hay-designed home he built on his first plot at Wānaka, known as both Synchronicity and Shepherd’s Hut, has been for sale since the end of last year.

Chapman’s Fearon Hay-designed home, called Synchronicity, on his farm at Wānaka.

When Shepherd’s Hut is sold, Chapman will move into his forever home, Telepathy, a partially subterranean build on his neighbouring plot, which is in its final stages of completion. The build will be the anchor point of MC², his local Wānaka community and iwi. Also known as whare Hinengaro a Hauora, meaning “a place of wellbeing and mental health”, he says it will be blessed by Ngai Tahu upon completion.

Prospective buyers can get a look inside both properties that are for sale. Earlier this year, Love It or List It star Phil Spencer filmed his second season of New Zealand’s Best Homes and was impressed with the serenity of Parihoa Farm during a filmed visit that will be screened on TVNZ 1 in October.

Chapman says his new venture will include "chief wellbeing officers or custodians that will be hired by new-age leaders who value wellbeing".

A documentary on Shepherd’s Hut featured on The Local Project, where it has had over 500,000 views on YouTube. A documentary on Telepathy is also currently being filmed.

Chapman is looking for the right buyer or group of investors for the properties, who understand his vision.

“These are not just transactions,” he says.

His new venture MC² will leverage Chapman’s global industry network, creating one of the world’s first wellbeing hiring companies.

“I am creating an ecosystem around wellbeing that will also include coaching,” he says.

“The modern world understands the strategic imperative of investing in mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, alongside fostering a thriving workplace culture, all juxtaposed with the rise of AI.

“The business will see chief wellbeing officers or custodians that will be hired by new-age leaders who value wellbeing,” says Chapman.

A good week for... Empower Me Pink

RevitaLash’s Dariel Sidney is the special guest at Empower Me Pink.

Tomorrow night at the Pullman Hotel’s Princes Ballroom on Princes St in Auckland, Kiara Cosmetics will host its annual fundraiser, Empower Me Pink, with the support of a global beauty executive to raise money for the PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation.

At the heart of the black-tie evening of glamour and giving is special guest Dariel Sidney, vice-president of global philanthropy at RevitaLash, who is travelling from her home in Ventura, California, to share her extraordinary family legacy.

Sidney’s mother, Gayle Brinkenhoff, and her husband, Dr Michael Brinkenhoff, founded Revitalash Cosmetics in 2006. Gayle battled metastatic breast cancer for 23 years, from 1990 to 2013. In 2006, her husband created RevitaLash’s original eyelash conditioner to help his wife feel more beautiful and confident during her illness. Now a global powerhouse, RevitaLash Cosmetics honours the courage and strength of Gayle, and women everywhere, by supporting breast cancer initiatives year-round.

Sidney’s journey and passion for giving back are at the heart of everything RevitaLash stands for. From championing global philanthropic initiatives to supporting breakthrough breast cancer research, Sidney continues to embody the mission of beauty with purpose.

At tomorrow’s fundraiser, Sidney will double every dollar raised for the PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation.

“New Zealand is such a beautiful country, and I am so excited to be back here raising money for a cause so close to my heart, with a team that fully supports our mission,” Sidney tells Society Insider.

Party people of the week

Ksubi x Superette private dinner

Before Ksubi creative director Pip Edwards left Auckland after her visit to New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria 2025, she co-hosted an exclusive dinner with Superette co-founder Rickie Dee.

The private event was held at Little Culprit and curated by award-winning chef Kyle Street to launch the latest Ksubi Spring 25 collection, Ascension.

The night was a celebration of style, individuality and denim obsession, alongside a curated dining experience.

To begin, A-List guests enjoyed Belvedere vodka mini dirty martini towers, and Little Culprit’s signature cocktail Mouth Party – a sour, tequila-based cocktail with grapefruit cordial, rhubarb, Aperol and a lime leaf coated in sherbet to lick first.

A selection of Street’s unique food experiences, in keeping with his style of innovation on the classics, included canapés of steak tartare, brisket corndogs, and salmon belly cones.

These were followed by crayfish devilled eggs, asparagus spears with raclette cheese whip and Marmite dust, organic fried chicken on hot cross waffles, and confit duck leg in lettuce leaf tacos.

Among the guests were top models Juliette Perkins and Manahou Mackay, content creators Rachel Soo Thow, Rain & China Katayanagi, Sophie Negus, Amber Peebles, Zeenat Wilkinson and Troi Atkins.

Also enjoying the vibe were DJ and creative Myles Taylor and his partner, content creator and fashion favourite Rosalie Burns, A-list chef Hercules Noble, Pals co-founder Anna Reeve, creative designer Rachel Needham, award-winning music producer Amon Tyson, radio presenter Randy Sjafrie and Australian-based fashion creator Ariana Tapsell.

SupportHER for a cause

The Ponsonby Rugby Club recently played host to 2degrees’ SupportHER Club merch launch – a purpose-driven range of hoodies and tees designed to flip the script on sideline support and keep girls in sport.

Guests heard from a powerhouse panel featuring Dame Valerie Adams, professional basketball player Tayla Dalton and sports psychologist Dom Vettise, with former Silver Fern Courtney Tairi as MC. 2degrees chief marketing and strategy officer Zac Summers also took to the stage, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to fighting for fair and championing girls in sport.

A moving moment came when Adams spoke about the pep talks and high-fives she gives herself in the mirror before a competition, highlighting just how vital positive self-talk is for confidence.

Attendees were among the first to get their hands on the limited-edition merch, with many walking away wearing the new slogans Play Brave and Play Like You.

Those spotted in the crowd included Olympic rowing legend Rob Waddell, former professional basketballer turned Craigs investment adviser Tom Abercrombie, Tania Dalton Foundation scholarship manager Paula George, accountant and content creator Lou Tyson Walker, The Hits’ Ben Boyce and his daughter (and partner in content creation) Sienna.

Ricardo Simich has been with the Herald since 2008 where he contributed to The Business Insider. In 2012 he took over Spy at the Herald on Sunday, which has since evolved into Society Insider. The weekly column gives a glimpse into the worlds of the rich and famous.