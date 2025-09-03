Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Society Insider: Aussie rich-lister educating wealthy Kiwis; Brad Pitt’s NZ base for sale; inside NZFW’s private dinner; Dame Valerie Adams on finding her confidence

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

NZFW dinner party hosts Rickie Dee (left) and Pip Edwards; Sir Richard Branson and Australian rich-lister Scott O’Neill; Sienna Boyce, Dame Valerie Adams and Ben Boyce celebrate women in sport. Photo / Herald composite

NZFW dinner party hosts Rickie Dee (left) and Pip Edwards; Sir Richard Branson and Australian rich-lister Scott O’Neill; Sienna Boyce, Dame Valerie Adams and Ben Boyce celebrate women in sport. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. The exclusive parties, exotic holidays, hook-ups, break-ups, and high stakes business deals that pull back the curtain on New Zealand’s other half.

Australian rich-lister educating New Zealanders

An Australian self-made business multimillionaire is eyeing big growth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save