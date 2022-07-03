Waikato-based GP and mother of two Christina discovered she had cancer but Dry July beneficiary and cancer rehab programme Pinc and Steel helped her recover. Photo / Supplied

Dry July is back for its 11th year and not only gives Kiwis the opportunity to say "cheers" to the health benefits of taking a break from alcohol but also to raise funds for cancer charities across the country.

This year's three main charities receiving the funds are cancer programmes Look Good Feel Better and Pinc and Steel as well as the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

Waikato GP and cancer survivor Christina knows first-hand how important the charities' work is as she was a beneficiary of Pinc and Steel programmes herself when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Christina discovered she had cancer in 2020 when she scratched an itch on her chest and felt a lump, which started a roller coaster of breast cancer diagnosis.

She underwent numerous surgeries, including a lumpectomy, the surgical removal of the breast cancer and a mastectomy, the removal of all breast tissue. Additionally, she went through six months of chemotherapy.

"You just want to stop. You know that it gets progressively harder and harder to tolerate each round [of chemotherapy] and psychologically your head wants to explode."

Her two children, then aged 15 and 11, were by her side the whole time and when Christina's head was shaved, her son said, "You don't have to do this Mum."

Despite hitting points in her journey where she wanted to give up, she knew she had to keep going for her kids.

Support from Pinc and Steel physiotherapist Megan Drummond helped Christina recover from not only the physical but the emotional and psychological challenges that a cancer diagnosis and treatment brings.

Exercising was a big part of her recovery, especially exercising with people. "Pinc and Steel Next Steps was so much fun, there was so much camaraderie in the room."

Christina is now fit again and has returned to work as a GP.

Dry July campaign and fundraising manager Ashleigh Oliver says the organisation is always overwhelmed with the level of support New Zealanders show the campaign.

"Everything we fund is to benefit cancer patients, their families, and carers in practical, tangible ways. We aim to make a difficult time a little easier for people affected by cancer... raising funds that will improve the comfort, care and wellbeing of patients and loved ones who are affected by cancer."

Pinc and Steel founder and chief executive Lou James says the Covid-19 pandemic made things harder for people requiring rehabilitation services over the past two years.

"Dry July's support has meant that Pinc and Steel were able to reduce barriers to connecting more people with dedicated cancer rehabilitation healthcare professionals right across the country. We have run 480 cancer rehab classes in 35 locations around New Zealand in the past 12 months alone."

Dry July raised more than $1.6 million for cancer charities in 2021.

Dry July started in Australia in 2008 when three mates decided to abstain from alcohol for a month to raise money to buy a TV for their local hospital's waiting room. In 2012, the campaign was launched in New Zealand.