Brekkie in pink for Breast Cancer Foundation

Stacey Morrison and her daughter Maiana are preparing for this year's Pink Ribbon Breakfast in May. Photo / Supplied

Have a heart for a good cause and support the Breast Cancer Foundation. Invite your friends, family and colleagues for a Pink Ribbon Breakfast this May.

It can be as small or as large as you like, even as simple as a cup of coffee and a muffin. In return for the breakfast, your guests can give you a donation to pass on to the foundation.

Stacey Morrison is the face of Pink Ribbon Breakfast, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's biggest annual fundraising campaign, for the third year running.

She has long been a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness as it is a way of honouring her mum Sue, who passed away from breast cancer in 2002.

"A Pink Ribbon Breakfast is always fun, heart-warming and special. Keep it simple or make it flash, whatever makes you happy. Get together with the people you cherish for a wonderful cause," she says.

Around 310 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Waikato DHB area every year, and around 50 die will die from it. Proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will go towards supporting Kiwi families affected by breast cancer and funding pioneering research by some of NZ's top scientists.

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ says: "Covid-19 has caused us to lose much-needed income, but we're determined to keep supporting women going through breast cancer and pushing for the latest scientific advances.

"Getting involved with Pink Ribbon Breakfast is easy and every effort will make a difference towards our goal of zero deaths from breast cancer.

"Pink Ribbon Breakfasts are a fun way to come together for good, knowing that the money you raise will help to change lives," she says.

If a breakfast is not for you, you could also take on a challenge: Dyeing your hair pink, run 10km, give up sugar for the month, or run a raffle or auction.

For more information click here. You can register your fundraiser here.