The Cornerstone Alpaca Stud Pink Ribbon Breakfast was a success, with about 70 guests attending the event, the stud's event manager Daleen Bredenkamp says. Photo / Supplied

A poor response to the call to host a fundraising Pink Ribbon Breakfast has seen the annual campaign extended to June 17.

A third fewer breakfasts were hosted this year, causing a $600,000 income drop for the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation which uses the income for patient support services and research, as well as awareness and education programmes.

Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says the charity is desperate to make up the shortfall.

Rayner says with an under-resourced health system and a third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, breast cancer patients are really feeling the effects.

"We'll always be there for patients, but if we can't meet our fundraising target, it will limit the impact we can have."

She says since Covid-19, the demand for support services increased significantly.

"Our specialist breast care nurses are stretched to the limit, with four times as many calls."

Rayner is urging people in Waikato to host their own Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

Cornerstone Alpaca girls Abigail, Rose and Venus. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Alpaca Farm Cornerstone Alpaca Stud in Gordonton hosted a successful Pink Ribbon Breakfast with 70 guests, the stud's event coordinator Daleen Bredenkamp says.

"It was a lot of fun. We raised about $1300, but we still have some Breast Cancer Foundation merchandise in our shop that will add to our total."

The event included a buffet breakfast, a silent auction with alpaca wool products, a raffle, an alpaca meet and feed, and a talk by a speaker from the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Bredenkamp says: "It was a very rewarding experience. It was also hard work, but it's worthwhile and a good cause to support. They really need the help."

Around 300 women in the Waikato are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. It is the most common cancer for New Zealand women.

Pink Ribbon events can be hosted anywhere, at any time.

