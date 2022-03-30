Image / Supplied

The Breast Cancer Research Trust is set to open a charity op shop in Hamilton which will provide a much-needed revenue stream for the vital funding the trust needs to make clinical trials and other research happen.

The trust has secured the building at 750 Victoria St (previously the Victoria Street Medical Centre) and work is well under way to renovate and spruce up the building ahead of its opening overseen by op shop project coordinator Sharyn Cawood.

"It's exciting to see the progress our team of builders and volunteers have made at the premises ready for the grand opening," Sharyn said.

"With plenty of parking and a spacious layout, it's set to be a pleasant and enjoyable shopping experience."

Sharyn said while the trust had already received plenty of donations, more were being sought.

"We would be very grateful for the donation of good quality saleable items and our volunteers are ready to take those Monday to Friday between 10am and 2pm."

The trust would gladly accept estate lots, quality furniture, clean clothing and shoes, bric-a-brac, jewellery, art, some electrical goods, bags and accessories, book, music (CDs, vinyl, DVDs, videos), homewares (china, kitchenware, ornaments, pictures), soft furnishings (rugs, linen, curtains), evening and wedding dresses.

Donated items must be undamaged, clean, and in working condition.

Donations can be dropped off to 750 Victoria St between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday. Please note that store signage is not up yet and the building still reads Medical Centre.

"We are also looking for more volunteers who can help sort and clean donations, as well as help run the shop when it opens," Sharyn said.

Any inquiries, please contact Sharyn Cawood on 021 424 579.

For more information about the trust visit www.breastcancerresearch.org.nz