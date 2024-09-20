Lost Tribe Aotearoa are joined on stage by an enthusiastic audience at the 2023 Whangamatā Summer Festival.

A long-standing summer festival in Whangamatā will return over the Christmas holiday period.

The annual Whangamatā Summer Festival will go ahead on December 27 and 28, marking more than 28 years in existence.

Festival coordinator Renee Meiklejohn confirmed the event would return after the Whangamatā Community Board approved $2000 in funding from its discretionary fund towards tent hire for the festival markets.

The festival had sought $2800 for the hire of stretch tents to provide shade in Williamson Park as the committee was informed earlier this year that four marquees lent to them annually for more than 10 years were not going to be in service any longer.

It was a massive blow for the festival committee, as the tents provided valuable shade for festival attendees, used for dining and spectator areas, Meiklejohn said in the application.