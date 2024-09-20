Advertisement
Long-standing Whangamatā Summer Festival gets green light

Al Williams
By
Hauraki Coromandel Post editor·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Lost Tribe Aotearoa are joined on stage by an enthusiastic audience at the 2023 Whangamatā Summer Festival.

A long-standing summer festival in Whangamatā will return over the Christmas holiday period.

The annual Whangamatā Summer Festival will go ahead on December 27 and 28, marking more than 28 years in existence.

Festival coordinator Renee Meiklejohn confirmed the event would return after the Whangamatā Community Board approved $2000 in funding from its discretionary fund towards tent hire for the festival markets.

The festival had sought $2800 for the hire of stretch tents to provide shade in Williamson Park as the committee was informed earlier this year that four marquees lent to them annually for more than 10 years were not going to be in service any longer.

It was a massive blow for the festival committee, as the tents provided valuable shade for festival attendees, used for dining and spectator areas, Meiklejohn said in the application.

A stretch tent at stage front and centre was successful in 2022, so in 2023 the committee decided to put a second stage in place.

It was a success and there are plans to do it again in 2024.

The aim of the festival was to provide a safe, free and family oriented event with a mixture of markets, bands and entertainment including children’s performers for the thousands of locals and holidaymakers present in the seaside town over the Christmas season.

The stage field, left, and lake field at the 2023 festival.
A statement of income and expenditure for the 2023 festival showed it cost $50,719 to stage the event with the majority of revenue coming via grants and donations.

Meiklejohn said the Williamson Park event was not for profit and governed by a committee.

Street theatre performers entertain at the 2023 festival.
In her application to the community board, Meiklejohn said live local musicians and travelling performers would appear on two stages between 2pm and 8pm during the annual twilight market on December 27 and again on December 28 between 9am and 3pm at the annual craft market day.

The markets were the largest fundraiser, bringing in $23,000 in stall donations.

“Our festival provides our community and its visitors free music and entertainment, children’s performers and markets; people of all ages and ethnicities attend the free events we provide and the community benefit is huge.”

The Whangamatā Community Board approved the following grants from its discretionary fund at a recent meeting:

  • Whangamatā Ocean Sports Club - $1000 towards costs of the kids fishing at the wharf event.
  • Whangamatā Community Library - $747 to help with accounting charges.
  • Arts Collective Whangamatā - $750 to help with accounting charges.
  • Enterprise Whangamatā - $750 to help with accounting charges.
  • Whangamatā Bridge Club - $2000 to help fund a card dealing machine.
  • Whangamatā Community Patrol - $10,000 to help buy a new vehicle.
  • Whangamatā Real Estate - $2000 to help with the Christmas Fair at Williamson Park.
  • Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club - $2000 to help host Thames Valley rep games.
  • Whangamatā Summer Festival - $2000 towards tent hire for festival markets.
